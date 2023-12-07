Specifications for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz V 250 D Avantgarde Mwb. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Mercedes-Benz V 250 D Avantgarde Mwb 447 My21 2.1L Diesel 5D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1666 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1646 mm
|Ground Clearance
|133 mm
|Wheelbase
|3200 mm
|Height
|1880 mm
|Length
|5140 mm
|Width
|1928 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2395 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|CO2 Emissions
|177 g/km
|Fuel Economy City
|6.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6C
|CO2 Extra
|169 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|192 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|177 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel T/Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3800
|Torque RPM
|1400
|Maxiumum Torque
|440 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|245/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx18 Et52
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx18 Et52
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|W1V44781323000001
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 2nd Row - 2 Individual Seats with Armrests
- 300mm Front Brakes
- 300mm Rear Brakes
- Seven Seat Interior
- Attention Assist
- Active Brake Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Adaptive Brake Lights LED - Flashing
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Electronic Stability Program
- Agility Control Suspension
- Agility Select
- Active High Beam Assist Plus
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Active Retainer for Sliding Door/s
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adblue Tank 25 Litre
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Brake Drying Function
- Black Interior Trim
- Bench Seat 3rd Row - 3 Person
- Bench Seat 3rd Row - Folding Outer Seat
- Blind Spot Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Storage
- Cloth Headlining
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cornering Lamps
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Chrome Waistline
- Crosswind Assist
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Assist Pack
- Driver & Passenger Armrests
- Distronic Plus
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Direct Select Transmission
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Brake Pre-fill
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electric Parking Brake
- Easy-pack Tailgate
- Enhanced Understeering Control
- Floor Heater Ducts - Rear
- Grab Handles Illuminated - Rear
- Headlight Assist
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Handsfree Mobile Communication
- Heated Front Seats
- Headliner - Grey
- Hill Start Assist
- Instrument Cluster with Colour Display
- Illuminated Exits
- Intelligent Light System - LED
- Engine Immobiliser
- Interior Piano Lacquer Package
- Load Adaptive Control
- LED Indicators
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Linguatronic
- Leather Upholstery - Lugano
- MBUX Infotainment System
- Multi-media System with 10.25 inch Touch Screen
- Map/Reading Lights - Rear
- Navigation System
- Overhead Control Panel
- Parktronic
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors Convex - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators - LED
- Pelvis Side Airbags
- Power Sliding Door - Left
- Power Sliding Door - Right
- Rear Parcel Shelf with Integrated Shopping Crates
- Power Windows - Front With One-Touch Operation
- Quick Release Seat Anchorage System
- Roof Rails - Anodised Finish
- Rear Lights - LED
- Roll Movement Intervention
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Semi-automatic Rear Air Conditioning
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Sunglass Holder
- Special Identifying Badging
- Smartphone Interface
- Smartphone Pack
- Storage Nets - Back of Front Seats
- Sports pack
- Speedtronic
- Sports Pedals
- Seat Rail System
- Sound System with 15 Speakers
- St/Steel Sill Guards Illuminated - Personalised
- Stainless Steel Pedals
- Surround Sound System
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Thorax Airbag - Driver
- Thorax Airbag - Passenger
- Tailgate
- Tailgate with Opening Rear Window
- Touch Control Panel with Haptic Feedback
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Tinted Windows - Rear
- Upholstery - Black
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Velour Floor Mats
- Voice Recognition System
- Variable Speed Limiter
- Wood Trim Finishers
Optional Extras
- Six Seat Interior
- Eight Seat Interior - $1,830
- AMG Line - $4,710
- Anti Theft Protection Package - $1,624
- Black Headliner - $1,105
- Front Centre Console Refrigerator Compartment - $4,765
- Folding Table/s - $1,624
- Interior Design Package - $6,800
- Lowered Sports Suspension
- Luxury Seating Pack - $15,080
- Metallic Paint - $2,190
- Non-metallic Paint
- Sunroof Sliding Front & Panoramic Roof Fixed Rear - $4,180
