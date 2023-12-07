Specifications for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz X 250D Progressive (4Matic). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Mercedes-Benz X 250D Progressive (4Matic) 470 2.3L Diesel Dual Cab P/Up
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1632 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1632 mm
|Ground Clearance
|222 mm
|Wheelbase
|3150 mm
|Height
|1839 mm
|Length
|5340 mm
|Width
|1916 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2071 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3250 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1179 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|203 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.5 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|191 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|224 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|203 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel T/Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3750
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|450 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/60 R18
|Rear Tyre
|255/60 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wdf4702312G000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|Spain
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Active Brake Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Diff Lock Rear
- Daytime Running Lights
- Entry Assist Grips
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Hill Start Assist
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Handbrake Lever
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- One Touch Convenience Turn Signal
- Power Mirrors
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Thorax Airbag(s)
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
Optional Extras
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,590
- Cold Climate Pack - $590
- Command Pack - $2,990
- Comfort Pack - $2,490
- Metallic Paint - $950
- Parking Assistance Pack - $1,750
- Plus Pack - $1,300
- Roofliner - $400
- Styling Pack - $3,750