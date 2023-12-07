WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Maybach
  3. Gls
  4. 600 4Matic

2021 Mercedes-Maybach Gls 600 4Matic X167 My22 4.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

aa8b1d98/2021 mercedes maybach gls 600 4matic 4 0l petrol 4d wagon 04db015c
2021 Mercedes-Maybach Gls 600 4Matic X167 My22 4.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large

Specifications for the 2021 Mercedes-Maybach Gls 600 4Matic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-Maybach News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1699 mm
Tracking Rear 1723 mm
Ground Clearance 159 mm
Wheelbase 3135 mm
Height 1823 mm
Length 5210 mm
Width 2030 mm
Kerb Weight 2873 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3395 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 531 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 90 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 285 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 12.5 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 217 g/km
CO2 Urban 399 g/km
CO2 Combined 285 g/km

Engine
Engine Bi Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 2500
Maxiumum Torque 730 Nm
Makimum Power 410 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 285/40 R23
Rear Tyre 325/35 R23
Front Rim Size 9.5Jx23 Et47
Rear Rim Size 11.5Jx23 Et49.5

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Double Wishbone, Independent
Rear Suspension Independent, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Footwell
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number W1N1679872*000001
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Mercedes-Maybach Gls pricing and specs

600 4Matic Fl (Mhev) 4D Wagon 4.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD $409,900
600 4Matic Fl (Mhev) 4D Wagon 4.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD $395,600