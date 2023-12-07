Specifications for the 2021 MG Hs +Ev Phev Essence. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 MG Hs +Ev Phev Essence Sas23 My21 1.5L Hybrid 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|10 Speed Auto Edu
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1574 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1593 mm
|Ground Clearance
|174 mm
|Wheelbase
|2720 mm
|Height
|1685 mm
|Length
|4574 mm
|Width
|1876 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1775 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2196 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|CO2 Emissions
|39 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|1.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Combined
|39 g/km
|Engine
|Tur Gasoline Dir Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|4300
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|119 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/50 R18 97W
|Rear Tyre
|235/50 R18 97W
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|84
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Under Driver Seat On Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Of Driver Side C-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Lsja24U97Kg123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|China
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Rear Air Conditioning
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Automatic Door Locks
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Hold Function
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Around View Monitor
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Black Headliner
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cornering Brake Control
- Centre Console Box With Sliding Armrest
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cargo Cover
- Chrome Highlight - Exterior
- Cup Holders - Rear Seats
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Chrome Surround - Front Fog Lights
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Contrast Stitching - Steering Wheel
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Lumbar Support
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Program
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Front Centre Armrest with Cooling Function
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Global Positioning System
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Headlights On Warning
- Headlights - Manual Levelling
- Headrests Rear
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Hybrid Drive System
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Individual Cool Box
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Instrument Panel Light Dimmer
- Intelligent Light System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Speed Assist
- Keyless Entry
- Lane Change Assist
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Maintenance Interval Indicator
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Map/Reading Lights - Rear
- Navigation System
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Front Seat Driver 6 Way
- Puddle Lamps with Logo
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Front Seat Passenger 4 Way
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Reclining Rear Seats
- Roof Rails
- Rear Lights - LED
- Removable Luggage Cover above Boot
- Rear Spoiler Tailgate Mounted
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Assist
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Anti-submarine Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Anti-submarine Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Special Identifying Badging
- Smart Key
- Sports Mode
- Smartphone Pack
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Management Strategy
- Sports Pedals
- Sports Seats - Front
- Panoramic Sunroof with Manual Blind
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Side Sill Extensions with Chrome Highlights
- Side Steps
- Subwoofer
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Virtual Cockpit
- Vehicle Dynamics Control System
- Vinyl Upholstery
- Welcome Lights
- Whiplash Protection System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $700
- Pearl Metallic Paint - $700
- Solid Paint
