Specifications for the 2021 MG Mg3 Auto Excite (With Navigation). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 MG Mg3 Auto Excite (With Navigation) Szp1 My21 1.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1496 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1483 mm
|Ground Clearance
|132 mm
|Wheelbase
|2520 mm
|Height
|1504 mm
|Length
|4055 mm
|Width
|1729 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1170 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|200 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|159 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|126 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|218 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|159 g/km
|Engine
|Direct Fuel Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4500
|Maxiumum Torque
|150 Nm
|Makimum Power
|82 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|195/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|84
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Of Driver Side C-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Lsjz14U91Js123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|China
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Apple Car Play
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control
- Cargo Cover
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Chrome Highlight - Interior
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Door Ajar Warning
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Head Airbags
- Headrests - Adjustable Front Seats
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Headlights - Height Adjustable
- Hill Start Assist
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Engine Immobiliser
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map Pocket/s
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Projector Headlights
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Windows
- Power Windows - Driver With One-Touch Operation
- Rear Spoiler
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Sliding Door/s Windowed
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Side Impact Protection
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Trip Computer
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $300
- Solid Paint
Current MG Mg3 Auto pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Core (With Navigation) 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 4 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$18,990
|Core 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 4 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$18,490
|Excite (With Navigation) 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 4 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$19,990