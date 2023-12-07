Specifications for the 2021 MG Zs Ev Essence. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 MG Zs Ev Essence My21 Electric 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Electric
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|1 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1526 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1526 mm
|Ground Clearance
|161 mm
|Wheelbase
|2585 mm
|Height
|1640 mm
|Length
|4320 mm
|Width
|1812 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1532 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1966 kg
|Fuel
|Electric
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|Air Pollution Standard
|Pure Ev
|Engine
|Electric
|Maxiumum Torque
|353 Nm
|Makimum Power
|105 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/50 R17
|Rear Tyre
|215/50 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Under Driver Seat On Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Of Driver Side C-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|China
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 280mm Rear Brakes
- 300mm Front Brakes
- 3D Effect Rear Tail Lights
- 3D Sound Field
- Five Seat Interior
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Automatic Door Locks - Delayed
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Analogue Speedometer
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt Only
- Android Auto
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Brake Energy Regenerative Modes x 3
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Blind Spot Detection
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cargo Cover - Removable
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Charging Dock
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Chrome Highlight - Interior
- Central Locking Interior Switch
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Contrast Stitching
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Collapsible Steering Column
- Chrome Surround - Front Fog Lights
- Contrast Stitching - Steering Wheel
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Door Ajar Warning
- Digital Instrument Display
- Driver Mode Selection
- Digital Odometer
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Control Air Conditioning
- ECO Mode
- Electric Motor
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Program
- Exclusive Grille
- Forward Collision Warning
- Flat Fold Seating
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headrests - Adjustable Rear Seats
- Hybrid Battery Warranty - 8 yrs/160,000 klms
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Halogen Headlights
- Headlights On Warning
- Headlights - Manual Levelling
- Headrests Front
- Heated Rear Windshield with Timer
- Hill Start Assist
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Intelligent Headlamp Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intrusion Minimizing Steering Column
- Intelligent Speed Assist
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Key in Ignition Lock Warning Alarm
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Manufacturers Logo with Charging Breathing Light
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Multi-tier Boot Floor
- Normal Mode
- Push Button Start
- Power Child Locks
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Pilot Driver Safety Technology
- Pedestrian Warning
- Power Front Seat Driver 6 Way
- Projector Headlights
- Plug Type 2 CCS
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Counter
- Passenger Seat Manual Adjust 4 Way
- Power Windows - Driver With One-Touch Operation
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Reclining Front Seats
- Roof Rails
- Rotary Gear Selector
- Rear Spoiler
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment Front Centre Armrest
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Speed Dependent Volume Control
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Side Impact Protection
- Synthetic Leather Trim
- Synthetic Leather Door Trims
- Sports Mode
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Panoramic Glass Sunroof - Sunshade & Anti-trap
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Side Sill Extensions with Chrome Highlights
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Synchronous Motor/s
- Trip Computer
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Touchscreen 8 inch
- Upholstery - Black
- USB Input Socket
- Ultra-High Tensile Steel Cage Body
- Wheel Arch Mouldings
- Wheel Finish - Diamond Cut
- Wheel Centres
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $500
- Solid Paint