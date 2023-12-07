WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mini
  3. 3D Hatch
  4. Cooper Classic

2021 Mini 3D Hatch Cooper Classic F56 1.5L Petrol 3D Hatchback

2021 Mini 3D Hatch Cooper Classic F56 1.5L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2021 Mini 3D Hatch Cooper Classic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mini News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1485 mm
Tracking Rear 1485 mm
Ground Clearance 124 mm
Wheelbase 2495 mm
Height 1414 mm
Length 3821 mm
Width 1727 mm
Kerb Weight 1185 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1565 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 450 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 40 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 125 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.5 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 99 g/km
CO2 Urban 142 g/km
CO2 Combined 125 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 4500
Torque RPM 1480
Maxiumum Torque 220 Nm
Makimum Power 100 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/55 R16
Rear Tyre 195/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx16
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Single Joint Spring Strut
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wmwxr320%0Te32363
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured United Kingdom

Current Mini 3D Hatch pricing and specs

Cooper Classic Plus 3D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD $39,600
Jcw Classic 3D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD $56,800
Cooper Classic Plus 3D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD $38,100
Cooper Classic Plus 3D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD $39,200
Jcw Classic 3D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD $54,700