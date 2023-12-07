Specifications for the 2021 Mini 3D Hatch Cooper Se Classic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Mini 3D Hatch Cooper Se Classic F56 Electric 3D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Electric
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|1 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
MORE Mini News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1484 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1493 mm
|Ground Clearance
|128 mm
|Wheelbase
|2495 mm
|Height
|1432 mm
|Length
|3850 mm
|Width
|1727 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1275 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1775 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|410 kg
|Fuel
|Electric
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|Air Pollution Standard
|Pure Ev
|Engine
|Electric
|Power RPM
|7000
|Torque RPM
|1000
|Maxiumum Torque
|270 Nm
|Makimum Power
|135 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|205/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Single Joint Spring Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wmw12Dj0%02P34245
|Vehicle Segment
|Light From 25K
|Country Manufactured
|England
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- AC Normal Charging Capability
- AC Rapid Charging Capability
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Ambient Lights Package
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Audio Streaming
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Black Colour Line
- Black Door Handles - Exterior
- Black Badges
- Black Grille Surround
- Black Interior
- Braking Pre-conditioning
- Bonnet Scoop
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Black Tail Light Frames
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Comfort Access System
- Cornering Brake Control
- Condition Based Service System
- Charging Cable - Mode 2
- City Collision Mitigation
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Check Control
- Charging Port AC - Type 2
- Charging Port DC - Combo 2
- Charging Port DC - Combo 1
- Centre Instrument Display - LED Lighting
- Clear Indicator Lenses
- Connected Drive Services
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Chrome Side Scuttles with Integrated Indicators
- Contrast Stitching - Steering Wheel
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Amplifier
- Driving Assistant
- DC Rapid Charging
- Decorative Trims
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dynamic Traction Control
- Exclusive Black Bezel Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Call Button
- Electronic Differential Lock Control
- eDrive Services
- Electric Motor
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirror Pack
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Front Centre Armrest
- Front Centre Console Storage Area 12V plug
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Grey Grille
- Green Mode
- Gear Shift Indicator
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- High Beam Assist
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- HiFi Pack
- Heated Front Seats
- Headliner - Grey
- Heat Pump
- Heated Rear Windshield
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Head Up Display
- High Voltage Battery
- Heated Washer Jets - Exterior Mirrors
- Instrument Cluster Display - 5.5 Inch
- Illuminated Charging Flap - Right Side
- Integrated Differential Transmission
- Engine Immobiliser
- Interior Mirror Pack
- Integrated Roof Spoiler
- Interior Surface - Black
- Integrated Owners Manual
- Keyless Access
- Keyless Start
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- LED Interior Lighting
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Multi Information Display
- Manufacturers Logo - Black
- Multi-media Interface
- Music Streaming
- Nappa Leather Steering Wheel
- Navigation System
- Normal Mode
- On board Computer
- Parking Assistant
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Performance Control
- Personalised Floor Mats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Rain Sensor
- Recuperation Toggle - Adjustable
- Remote Services
- Runflat Indicator
- Rear Spoiler - JCW
- Rear Spoiler - Roof Colour
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Special Identifying Badging
- Speed Limiting Device
- Speed Limit Information Display
- Sports Mode
- Speed Limit Information
- Split Screen Function
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sound System with 12 Speakers
- Premium Sound System - Harmon Kardon
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Start/Stop Toggle Switch
- Sports Steering Wheel - Leather
- Telematics
- TeleServices
- Tool Kit
- Touchscreen 8.8 inch
- Union Jack Taillights
- Upholstery - Black
- Upholstery - Leatherette
- USB Input Socket
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Sound for Pedestrian
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Yellow Exterior Mirrors
Optional Extras
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Metallic Paint
- Red Roof
- Red Exterior Mirrors
- Solid Paint
- White Exterior Mirrors
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|British Racing Green
|Green
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Chilli Red
|Red
|Solid Paint
|—
|Pepper White
|White
|Solid Paint
|—
|Moonwalk Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Midnight Black
|Black
|Metallic Paint
|—
Current Mini 3D Hatch pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Cooper Classic Plus 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$39,600
|Jcw Classic 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$56,800
|Cooper Classic Plus 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$38,100
|Cooper Classic Plus 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$39,200
|Jcw Classic 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$54,700
|Jcw Classic 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$56,200
|Cooper Classic Plus 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$41,000
|Jcw Classic 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$58,850
|Cooper E 3D Hatchback
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$53,990
|Cooper Se 3D Hatchback
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$58,990
|C Core 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$41,990
|C Classic 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$44,990
|C Favoured 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$47,990
|S Classic 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$49,990
|S Favoured 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$52,990
|S Jcw Sport 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$54,990