WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mini
  3. 3D Hatch
  4. Cooper Se Electric First Edtn

2021 Mini 3D Hatch Cooper Se Electric First Edtn F56 Electric 3D Hatchback

2021 Mini 3D Hatch Cooper Se Electric First Edtn F56 Electric 3D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Electric
Seats 4
Transmission 1 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2021 Mini 3D Hatch Cooper Se Electric First Edtn. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mini News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1485 mm
Tracking Rear 1485 mm
Ground Clearance 128 mm
Wheelbase 2495 mm
Height 1450 mm
Length 3850 mm
Width 1750 mm
Kerb Weight 1340 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1770 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 405 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Electric
Fuel Type Electric
Air Pollution Standard Pure Ev

Engine
Engine Electric
Maxiumum Torque 270 Nm
Makimum Power 135 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/45 R17
Rear Tyre 205/45 R17
Front Rim Size 7Jx17
Rear Rim Size 7Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wmw12Dj0%02P34245
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured England

Current Mini 3D Hatch pricing and specs

Cooper Classic Plus 3D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD $39,600
Jcw Classic 3D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD $56,800
Cooper Classic Plus 3D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD $38,100
Cooper Classic Plus 3D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD $39,200
Jcw Classic 3D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD $54,700