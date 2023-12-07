Specifications for the 2021 Mini 3D Hatch Cooper Se Electric First Edtn. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Mini 3D Hatch Cooper Se Electric First Edtn F56 Electric 3D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Electric
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|1 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1485 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1485 mm
|Ground Clearance
|128 mm
|Wheelbase
|2495 mm
|Height
|1450 mm
|Length
|3850 mm
|Width
|1750 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1340 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1770 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|405 kg
|Fuel
|Electric
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|Air Pollution Standard
|Pure Ev
|Engine
|Electric
|Maxiumum Torque
|270 Nm
|Makimum Power
|135 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|205/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wmw12Dj0%02P34245
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|England
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- AC Rapid Charging Capability
- Adaptive Headlights
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Anthracite Headlining
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Black Exterior Highlights
- Black Interior Highlights
- Bonnet Scoop
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Comfort Access System
- Cornering Brake Control
- Condition Based Service System
- City Collision Mitigation
- Cruise Control with Braking Function
- Charging Cable
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Instrument Display - LED Lighting
- Connect App Services
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Chrome Side Scuttles with Integrated Indicators
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- DC Rapid Charging
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 8.8 Inch
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Driver Side Mirror Logo Projection
- Dynamic Traction Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Call Button
- Electronic Differential Lock
- eDrive Services
- Electric Motor
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electric Parking Brake
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Front Centre Armrest
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - LED
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Green Mode
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- HiFi Pack
- Heated Front Seats
- Heat Pump
- Head Restraints
- Heated Rear Windshield
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Head Up Display
- High Voltage Battery
- Heated Washer Jets
- Illuminated Charging Flap - Right Side
- Integrated Differential Transmission
- Engine Immobiliser
- Integrated Owners Manual
- Keyless Entry
- Keyless Start
- LED Headlights
- LED Interior Lighting
- Lithium-ion Battery
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Sports Steering Wheel
- MINI Connected
- Multi-media Interface
- Navigation System
- Normal Mode
- On board Computer
- Painted Grille
- Parking Assistance Pack
- Pre-Collision Braking System
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Premium Mats
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Rain Sensor
- Recuperation Toggle - Adjustable
- Remote Services
- Runflat Indicator
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Spoiler Hatch Mounted
- Rear Spoiler - Roof Colour
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Semi-autonomous Parallel Parking
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Special Identifying Badging
- Speed Limit Information Display
- Sports Mode
- Split Screen Function
- Sports Seats - Front
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sound System with 12 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Start/Stop Toggle Switch
- Sports Steering Wheel - Leather
- Storage Package
- TeleServices
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tool Kit
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Two-tone Wheels
- USB Input Socket
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Sound for Pedestrian
- Wireless Phone Charge
Optional Extras
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Body Coloured Roof
- Black Painted Roof
- Metallic Paint
- Special Paint Finish Exterior Mirrors
- Two-tone Paint
- White Painted Roof
