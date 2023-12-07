Specifications for the 2021 Mini 5D Hatch Cooper Classic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Mini 5D Hatch Cooper Classic F55 1.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1485 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1485 mm
|Ground Clearance
|146 mm
|Wheelbase
|2567 mm
|Height
|1425 mm
|Length
|3892 mm
|Width
|1727 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1265 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1685 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|520 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|40 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|126 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.5 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|100 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|143 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|126 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4500
|Torque RPM
|1480
|Maxiumum Torque
|220 Nm
|Makimum Power
|100 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|195/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Single Joint Spring Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wmwxs520%0T000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Audio Streaming
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Body Coloured Roof
- Black Grille with Chrome Surround
- Black Interior
- Braking Pre-conditioning
- Black Side Scuttles with Integrated Indicators
- Bonnet Stripe/s
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Cornering Brake Control
- Condition Based Service System
- City Collision Mitigation
- Cruise Control with Braking Function
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Instrument Display - LED Lighting
- Clear Indicator Lenses
- Colour Line/s
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Upholstery
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Decorative Trims
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dynamic Traction Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Call Button
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Power Steering
- Front Centre Armrest
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - LED
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- High Beam Assist
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Headliner - Grey
- Halogen Headlights
- Heated Rear Windshield
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Heated Washer Jets - Exterior Mirrors
- Instrument Cluster Display - 5.5 Inch
- Engine Immobiliser
- Interior Surface - Grey
- Interior Pack - Black
- Integrated Owners Manual
- Keyless Start
- LED Interior Lighting
- Leather Sports Steering Wheel
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Multi-function Sports Steering Wheel
- Multi Information Display
- MINI Connected
- Multi-media Interface
- Mobility System
- Navigation System
- On board Computer
- Parking Assistant
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Mirrors
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Rain Sensor
- Remote Services
- Runflat Indicator
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Single Exhaust Tailpipe
- Speed Limiting Device
- Speed Limit Information Display
- Speed Limit Information
- Speed Recognition
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Start/Stop Toggle Switch
- Storage Package
- TeleServices
- Tool Kit
- Touchscreen 6.5 inch
- USB Input Socket
- Velour Floor Mats
Optional Extras
- Paint Colour Special
Current Mini 5D Hatch pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Cooper Classic 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$37,200
|Cooper Classic 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$37,200
|Cooper S Classic 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$45,300
|Cooper S Classic 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$45,300
|Cooper Mini Yours 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$45,800
|Cooper Mini Yours 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$45,800
|Cooper Classic Plus 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$41,000
|Cooper Classic Plus 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$41,000
|Cooper S Jcw Sport 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$52,500
|Cooper S Jcw Sport 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$52,500
|Cooper S Mini Yours 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$52,200
|Cooper S Mini Yours 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$52,200
