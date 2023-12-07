Specifications for the 2021 Mitsubishi Asx Xls Plus (2Wd). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Mitsubishi Asx Xls Plus (2Wd) Xd My21 2.4L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1545 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1545 mm
|Ground Clearance
|205 mm
|Wheelbase
|2670 mm
|Height
|1640 mm
|Length
|4365 mm
|Width
|1810 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1437 kg
|Gcm
|3270 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1970 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|533 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|63 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|186 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|149 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|241 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|186 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4100
|Maxiumum Torque
|222 Nm
|Makimum Power
|123 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/55 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/55 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System, Stabiliser Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jmfxtga5Wjz123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Automatic Door Locks
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Auto Stability Control
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Black Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Black Wheel Arch Mouldings
- Brake Override System
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Cargo Parcel Shelf - Rigid
- Child Proof Window Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Brake Assist with Easy Start System
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Fog Lights - LED
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Heated Seats - All
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Keyless Entry
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Leather Gear Selector
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Microsuede Seat Trim
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Windows - Driver With One-Touch Operation
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Roof Rails
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear Spoiler - Body Colour
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelt Emergency Locking Retractor 2nd Row Outer
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Smart Key
- Speed Limit Information Display
- Smartphone Pack
- Seatback Pocket - Front Passenger Seat
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Sound System with 9 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Subwoofer
- Side Window Demisters
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Traction Control System
- USB Input Socket
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $740
- Pearlescent Paint - $740
- Prestige Paint - $940
- Solid Paint
Current Mitsubishi Asx pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Es (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$27,400
|Exceed (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$34,500
|Gsr (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$32,100
|Gs (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$26,200
|Gs (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, FWD
|$24,000
|Ls (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$29,900
|Mr (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$29,100
|Es (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$27,990
|Exceed (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$35,240
|Gsr (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$32,740
|Gs (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$26,740
|Gs (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, FWD
|$24,490
|Ls (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$30,490
|Mr (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$29,740