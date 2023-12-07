Specifications for the 2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Xls Plus (2Wd). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Xls Plus (2Wd) Yb My21 1.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1545 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1545 mm
|Ground Clearance
|177 mm
|Wheelbase
|2670 mm
|Height
|1685 mm
|Length
|4545 mm
|Width
|1805 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1535 kg
|Gcm
|3700 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2100 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|565 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|63 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|165 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|148 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|221 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|165 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/55 R18 98H
|Rear Tyre
|225/55 R18 98H
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System, Stabiliser Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Of Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jmfxjgk1Wjz123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 294mm Front Brakes
- 302mm Rear Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Auto Stability Control
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Active Traction Control
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- Around View Monitor
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Active Yaw Control
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Black Wheel Arch Mouldings
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Storage
- Colour Digital Instrument Display
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Cargo Cover - Retractable
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Electric Parking Brake
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Fog Lights - LED
- Heated Front Seats
- Headlights - Manual Levelling
- Hill Start Assist
- Head Up Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Keyless Entry
- Leather Appointed Seats
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Misacceleration Mitigation System
- Multi-media System with 8 inch Touch Screen
- Manual Shift Mode
- One Touch Start System
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seat Driver
- Power front seat Passenger
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows - Auto Up/Down - Driver Control
- Power Windows Lock - Driver Control
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Reclining Rear Seats
- Roof Rails - Black Finish
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear Spoiler - Body Colour
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment with Hinged Lid
- Smartphone Link Display Audio with Touchscreen
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Smart Key
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Side Window Demisters
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Two-tone Wheels
- USB Input Socket
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $740
- Pearlescent Paint - $740
- Prestige Paint - $940
- Solid Paint
Current Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Aspire (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$36,490
|Aspire Phev (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$51,240
|Es (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$31,490
|Exceed (AWD) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, AWD
|$42,990
|Es Phev (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$47,290
|Exceed (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$40,490
|Ls (AWD) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, AWD
|$36,740
|Ls Black Edition (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$35,490
|Ls (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$32,240
|Exceed Phev (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$55,990
|Aspire (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$36,990
|Aspire Phev (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$51,740
|Black Edition (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$35,490
|Es (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$31,990
|Exceed (AWD) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, AWD
|$43,490
|Es Phev (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$47,790
|Exceed (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$40,990
|Ls (AWD) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, AWD
|$37,240
|Ls (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$34,740
|Exceed Phev (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$56,490
|Aspire (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$36,300
|Aspire Phev (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$50,700
|Black Edition (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$34,800
|Es (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$31,400
|Exceed (AWD) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, AWD
|$42,600
|Es Phev (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$46,800
|Exceed (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$40,200
|Ls (AWD) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, AWD
|$36,500
|Ls (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$34,000
|Exceed Phev (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$55,400