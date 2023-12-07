Specifications for the 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage Ls. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Mitsubishi Mirage Ls Lb My21 1.2L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Tiptronic
|Vehicle Segment
|Micro
|Tracking Front
|1430 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1415 mm
|Ground Clearance
|160 mm
|Wheelbase
|2450 mm
|Height
|1510 mm
|Length
|3845 mm
|Width
|1665 mm
|Kerb Weight
|905 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1370 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|465 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|35 L
|CO2 Emissions
|115 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|104 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|135 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|115 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|100 Nm
|Makimum Power
|57 kW
|Front Tyre
|175/55 R15
|Rear Tyre
|175/55 R15
|Front Rim Size
|5Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|5Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Mmaxta03Amh123456
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Adjustable Passenger Seat - Manual
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Auto Stability Control
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt Only
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Brake Lights - LED
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Cargo Cover
- Central Locking
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Proof Window Locks
- Contrast Stitching
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Fog Lights - Front
- Headlights - Manual Levelling
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light - LED
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Intermittent Wipers - Speed Sensitive
- Keyless Entry
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights with signature DRL
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows - Auto Up/Down - Driver Control
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear Spoiler - Body Colour
- Rear Spoiler Hatch Mounted
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Smartphone Pack
- Sound System with 4 Speakers
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- USB Input Socket
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $740
- Pearlescent Paint - $740