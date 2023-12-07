Specifications for the 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Es 5 Seat (2Wd). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Es 5 Seat (2Wd) Zm My22 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1593 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1602 mm
|Ground Clearance
|205 mm
|Wheelbase
|2706 mm
|Height
|1742 mm
|Length
|4710 mm
|Width
|1862 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1585 kg
|Gcm
|3845 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2245 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|660 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|170 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.5 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|139 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|224 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|170 g/km
|Engine
|Direct Fuel Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|3600
|Maxiumum Torque
|245 Nm
|Makimum Power
|135 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/60 R18 103H
|Rear Tyre
|235/60 R18 103H
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System, Stabiliser Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Of Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jmfxtgm4W%Z123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 292mm Rear Brakes
- Climate Control - 2 Zone
- 320mm Front Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Passenger Seat - Manual
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Auto Stability Control
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Black Wheel Arch Mouldings
- Brake Override System
- Blind Spot Warning
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Central Airbag
- Cruise Control
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Upholstery
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Attention Warning
- Driver Lumbar Support
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Digital Speedometer
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Emergency Lane Assist
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Hill Descent Control
- Hill Start Assist
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Intermittent Wipers - Speed Sensitive
- Keyless Entry
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Prevention
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 9.0 inch Touchscreen
- One Touch Easy Folding Rear Seat System
- One Touch Start System
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Predictive Forward Collision Warning
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Window Driver Auto Up/Down
- Power Windows Lock - Driver Control
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Reclining Rear Seats
- Rear LED Stop Light
- Rear Spoiler
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Rear Seats
- Storage Compartment with Hinged Lid
- Smartphone Link Display Audio with Touchscreen
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats with centre armrest
- Sunglass Holder
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Side Window Demisters
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Traction Control System
- TFT Multi-information Display 7.0 inch
- Terrain Mode Select System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- USB Input Socket
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wheel Finish - Silver
Optional Extras
- Adventure Kit - $2,402
- Metallic Paint - $740
- Pearlescent Paint - $740
- Protection Package - $1,155
- Prestige Paint - $940
- Style Set - $3,060
Current Mitsubishi Outlander pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Aspire 7 Seat (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$43,700
|Aspire 7 Seat (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, AWD
|$46,200
|Black Edition 7 Seat (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$41,900
|Es 5 Seat (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$36,800
|Es 7 Seat (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$38,600
|Es 5 Seat (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, AWD
|$39,200
|Exceed Tourer 7 Seat (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, AWD
|$53,800
|Exceed 7 Seat (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, AWD
|$51,300
|Ls 7 Seat (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, AWD
|$42,600
|Phev Exceed 5+2 Seat (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$67,600
|Phev Aspire 5 Seat (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$62,200
|Phev Exceed Tour 5+2 St (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$70,000
|Phev Es 5 Seat (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$55,900
|Ls 7 Seat (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$40,200
