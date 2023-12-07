WhichCar
2021 Mitsubishi Triton Glx (4X4) Mr My22 2.4L Diesel Double Cab P/Up

da0d1e2c/2021 mitsubishi triton glx 4x4 2 4l diesel double cab pup 044d0137
2021 Mitsubishi Triton Glx (4X4) Mr My22 2.4L Diesel Double Cab P/Up details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2021 Mitsubishi Triton Glx (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1520 mm
Tracking Rear 1515 mm
Ground Clearance 205 mm
Wheelbase 3000 mm
Height 1780 mm
Length 5305 mm
Width 1815 mm
Kerb Weight 1956 kg
Gcm 5885 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2900 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 944 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 225 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 8.6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 204 g/km
CO2 Urban 261 g/km
CO2 Combined 225 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Diesel Dir Inj
Power RPM 3500
Torque RPM 2500
Maxiumum Torque 430 Nm
Makimum Power 133 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/70 R16 111S Rf
Rear Tyre 245/70 R16 111S Rf
Front Rim Size 7Jx16
Rear Rim Size 7Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension Leaf Spring - Heavy Duty

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rear Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
VIN Number Mmaenkk40Gh000011
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
Country Manufactured Japan

Current Mitsubishi Triton pricing and specs

Glx (4X4) C/Chas 2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $46,300
Glx (4X4) C/Chas 2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4 $41,400
Glx (4X4) Club Cab Chassis 2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4 $42,900
Glx (4X4) Club Cab Chassis 2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $42,100
Glx (4X4) Double C/Chas 2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $47,000