Specifications for the 2021 Nissan GT-R Nismo. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Nissan GT-R Nismo R35 My22 3.8L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1600 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1600 mm
|Ground Clearance
|107 mm
|Wheelbase
|2780 mm
|Height
|1370 mm
|Length
|4690 mm
|Width
|1895 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1727 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2200 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|74 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|281 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|12 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|210 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|400 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|281 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6800
|Torque RPM
|3600
|Maxiumum Torque
|652 Nm
|Makimum Power
|441 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 Zrf20
|Rear Tyre
|285/35 Zrf20
|Front Rim Size
|10.0X20
|Rear Rim Size
|10.5X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone, Rigid Front Suspension, Stabiliser Bar, Upper And Lower Arms
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System, Rigid Rear Suspension, Stabiliser Bar, Upper Arm
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jn1Ganr35A0123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports From 200K
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 390mm Rear Brakes
- 410mm Front Brakes
- Four Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active Sound Control
- Aerodynamic Underbody Panelling
- Aerodynamic Body Design
- Aluminium Bonnet
- Aluminium Doors
- Alcantara Steering Wheel
- Active Noise Cancelling
- Alloy Pedals
- Audio Streaming
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- AWD Transfer Case
- Brake Assist
- Black Alloy Wheels
- Brembo Brake Calipers
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Carbon-Ceramic Brakes
- Carbon-composite Fr Cross Member/Radiator Support
- Compact disc player
- Carbon Fibre Engine Chassis Brace
- Carbon Fibre Boot Lid
- Carbon Fibre Front Bumper
- Carbon Fibre Finished Centre Cluster
- Carbon Fibre Rear Bumper
- Colour Multitouch Display
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Crumple Zone Front & Rear
- Display Commander
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 8 Inch
- Damptronic Suspension System
- Energy Absorbing Steering Column
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Forged Aluminium Wheels
- Handsfree Mobile Communication
- Hill Start Assist
- Intelligent Key
- Engine Immobiliser
- iPod Integration
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- LED Headlights
- Limited Slip Differential - Rear Axle
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display - Configurable
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Performance / Sports Tyres
- Performance Tuned Suspension
- Radio AM/FM
- Roadside Assist Support Package
- Recaro Seats
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rev-matching Transmission Downshift
- Rear Stabiliser Bar - Tuned
- Reversing Camera
- Satellite Navigation
- Seat Back - Carbon Fibre
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Speed Dependent Volume Control
- Seatbelt/s Emergency Locking Retractor
- Signature Lighting
- Sound System with 11 Speakers
- Sound Selectable Exhaust System
- Premium Sound System
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Subwoofer
- Traction Control System
- Titanium Exhaust
- Two Piece Brake Discs
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Two-tone Interior
- USB Input Socket
- Vehicle Dynamics Control System
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Premium Paint - $1,500
- Premium Paint Special - $3,000
- Solid Paint