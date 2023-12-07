Specifications for the 2021 Nissan GT-R Premium Luxury. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Nissan GT-R Premium Luxury R35 My20 3.8L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1590 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1600 mm
|Ground Clearance
|100 mm
|Wheelbase
|2780 mm
|Height
|1370 mm
|Length
|4710 mm
|Width
|1895 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1765 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|73 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|281 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|12 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|210 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|400 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|281 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6800
|Torque RPM
|3300
|Maxiumum Torque
|632 Nm
|Makimum Power
|419 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 R20
|Rear Tyre
|285/35 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|10.5X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Adaptive Damping System, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Adaptive Damping System, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jn1Ganr35A0123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Adaptive Front Lighting System
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Body Kit
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Crumple Zone Front & Rear
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Headlight Washer System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Dashboard
- LED Headlights
- Leather Gear Knob
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Performance Brake Package
- Power Front Seat Driver 8 Way
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Front Seat Passenger 4 Way
- Power Steering
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Spoiler
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Speed Dependent Volume Control
- Smart Key
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 11 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Premium Sound System
- Sports Suspension
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Torque Transfer Control
- Tinted Windows
- Vehicle Dynamics Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating
Optional Extras
- Premium Paint - $3,000
- Prestige Paint - $1,750