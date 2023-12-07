WhichCar
2021 Nissan Juke Ti F16 1.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2021 Nissan Juke Ti F16 1.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact

Specifications for the 2021 Nissan Juke Ti. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1561 mm
Tracking Rear 1555 mm
Ground Clearance 172 mm
Wheelbase 2636 mm
Height 1595 mm
Length 4210 mm
Width 1800 mm
Kerb Weight 1274 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1730 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1250 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 648 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 456 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 46 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 136 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 123 g/km
CO2 Urban 160 g/km
CO2 Combined 136 g/km

Engine
Engine Tur Gasoline Dir Inj
Power RPM 5250
Torque RPM 2400
Maxiumum Torque 180 Nm
Makimum Power 84 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre P225/45 R19
Rear Tyre P225/45 R19
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx119
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx119

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Stabiliser Bar, Twist Beam

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Sjnfaaf16A0123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact
Country Manufactured Japan

Current Nissan Juke pricing and specs

St 5D Hatchback 1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $27,800
St+ 5D Hatchback 1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $30,500
St-L 5D Hatchback 1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $33,800
St-L+ 5D Hatchback 1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $34,800
Ti 5D Hatchback 1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $36,200