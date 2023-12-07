WhichCar
2021 Nissan Leaf E+ Ze1 My21 Electric 5D Hatchback

2021 Nissan Leaf E+ Ze1 My21 Electric 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Electric
Seats 5
Transmission 1 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2021 Nissan Leaf E+. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1530 mm
Tracking Rear 1545 mm
Ground Clearance 155 mm
Wheelbase 2700 mm
Height 1540 mm
Length 4490 mm
Width 1788 mm
Kerb Weight 1736 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2140 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 400 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Electric
Fuel Type Electric
Air Pollution Standard Pure Ev

Engine
Engine Electric
Maxiumum Torque 340 Nm
Makimum Power 160 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/50 R17 91V
Rear Tyre 215/50 R17 91V
Front Rim Size 6.5X17
Rear Rim Size 6.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side A-Pillar
VIN Number Sjnfaaze1A0123456
Vehicle Segment Small Up To 40K
Country Manufactured Japan

Current Nissan Leaf pricing and specs

Ze1 My23 5D Hatchback Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD $43,100
E+ 5D Hatchback Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD $52,000
Ze1 My23 5D Hatchback Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD $42,300
E+ 5D Hatchback Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD $51,000
Ze1 My23 5D Hatchback Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD $50,990
E+ 5D Hatchback Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD $61,490