Specifications for the 2021 Nissan Leaf Ze1 My21. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Nissan Leaf Ze1 My21 Electric 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Electric
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|1 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1530 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1545 mm
|Ground Clearance
|155 mm
|Wheelbase
|2700 mm
|Height
|1540 mm
|Length
|4490 mm
|Width
|1788 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1594 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1988 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|437 kg
|Fuel
|Electric
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|Air Pollution Standard
|Pure Ev
|Engine
|Electric
|Power RPM
|3283
|Maxiumum Torque
|320 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/50 R17 91V
|Rear Tyre
|215/50 R17 91V
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Sjnfaaze1A0123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small Up To 40K
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Automatic Hold Function
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt Only
- Around View Monitor
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Blind Spot Warning
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Charging Cable
- Charge Ports
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Driver Awareness Alert
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Driver Seat Manual Adjust 6 Way
- ECO Mode
- E-Pedal
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Headlights - Auto Height Adjustment
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Heated Front & Rear Seats
- Hill Start Assist
- Intelligent Lane Intervention
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Mobility Safety Technologies
- Intelligent Ride Control
- Intelligent Trace Control
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- LED Headlights
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel Heated
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Steering
- Passenger Seat Manual Adjust 4 Way
- Power Windows
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear Spoiler Hatch Mounted
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Smart Key
- Sound System with 7 Speakers
- Special Seat Inserts
- Premium Sound System
- Shift by Wire Drive Selector
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- USB Input Socket
- Video Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Sound for Pedestrian
Optional Extras
- Premium Paint - $595
- Solid Paint
- Two-tone Paint - $990
Current Nissan Leaf pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Ze1 My23 5D Hatchback
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$43,100
|E+ 5D Hatchback
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$52,000
|Ze1 My23 5D Hatchback
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$42,300
|E+ 5D Hatchback
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$51,000
|Ze1 My23 5D Hatchback
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$50,990
|E+ 5D Hatchback
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$61,490