Specifications for the 2021 Nissan Navara Sl Off-Road Pack (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Nissan Navara Sl Off-Road Pack (4X4) D23 My21.5 2.3L Diesel Dual Cab P/Up
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1570 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1570 mm
|Ground Clearance
|220 mm
|Wheelbase
|3150 mm
|Height
|1825 mm
|Length
|5260 mm
|Width
|1850 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2033 kg
|Gcm
|5910 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3150 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1117 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|208 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|177 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|261 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|208 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3750
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|450 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/60 R18 112T
|Rear Tyre
|255/60 R18 112T
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone, Independent, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links, Shock Absorber
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Mid Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Mntcbnd23A0123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- Front & Rear (12VO & USB) with Loadspace (USB)
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Active Brake Limited Slip
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Apple Car Play
- Advanced Drive Assist
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt Only
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Assisted Tailgate
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Black Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Front Bumper
- Black Door Handles - Interior
- Black Grille
- Brake Limited Slip Differential
- Bonnet Protector
- Black Plastic Door Handles
- Black PLastic Door Mirrors
- Black Plastic Rear Bumper
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Storage
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Upholstery
- Dual Range Transfer Case
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable - Manual
- Driver Seat Manual Adjust 6 Way
- Digital Speedometer
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Diff Lock Rear
- Electronic 4WD Selection
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Front Centre Console Armrest Storage Box 12V plug
- Floor Mats - All Weather
- Flip Up Rear Seat(s)
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Handsfree Mobile Communication
- Halogen Headlights
- Halogen Tail Lights
- Headrests Rear
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light - LED
- Instrument Cluster Display - 7.0 Inch
- Intelligent Driver Alert
- Intelligent Emergency Braking
- Intelligent Forward Collision Warning
- Engine Immobiliser
- Lockable Fuel Filler Cap/Lid
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Manual Slide & Recline Drivers Seat
- Manual Slide & Recline Passenger Seat
- Nudge Bar
- Power Mirrors
- Passenger Seat Manual Adjust 4 Way
- Power Windows
- Power Window Driver Auto Up/Down
- Radio AM/FM
- Roadside Assist Support Package
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Rear View Mirror - Manual Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelt/s Emergency Locking Retractor
- Snorkel
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Speed Sensing Central Locking with Anti-lock Out
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Steel Wheels
- Steering Wheel - Urethane Type
- Traction Control System
- Tailgate Stamping
- Tonneau Cover
- Touchscreen 8 inch
- Trailer Stability Control
- Underbody Protection
- USB Input Socket
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Urethane Shift Lever
- Vehicle Dynamics Control System
- Vinyl Floor Covering
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating
- Weathershield Right Hand Side
Optional Extras
- Premium Paint - $650
- Standard Paint
Current Nissan Navara pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Sl (4X2) C/Chas
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$38,700
|Sl (4X2) C/Chas
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X2
|$34,000
|Sl (4X2) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$50,600
|Sl (4X2) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X2
|$48,800
|Sl (4X2) King Cab Chassis
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$43,100
|Sl Warrior (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$61,250
|Sl Warrior (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$58,750
|Pro-4X Warrior (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$72,900
|Pro-4X Warrior (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$74,400
|Pro-4X (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$65,100
|Pro-4X (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$64,200
|St (4X2) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$47,955
|St (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$54,955
|St (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$52,455
|Sl (4X4) C/Chas
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$42,100
|Sl (4X4) C/Chas
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$40,050
|Sl (4X4) Dual C/Chas
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$48,050
|Sl (4X4) Dual C/Chas
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$45,550
|Sl (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$49,850
|Sl (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$47,350
|Sl (4X4) King Cab Chassis
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$46,550
|Sl (4X4) King Cab Pick Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$48,350
|St-X (4X2) Cloth/No Sunroof Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$51,445
|St-X (4X4) Leather/No Sunroof Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$59,945
|St-X (4X4) Leather/No Sunroof King Cab Pick Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$58,445
|St-X (4X4) Cloth/No Sunroof Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$58,445
|St-X (4X4) Cloth/No Sunroof Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$55,945
|St-X (4X2) Leather/Sunroof Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$53,945
|St-X (4X4) Leather/Sunroof Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$60,945
|St-X (4X2) Leather/No Sunroof Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$52,945
|Sl (4X2) C/Chas
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$38,200
|Sl (4X2) C/Chas
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X2
|$33,500
|Sl (4X2) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$49,900
|Sl (4X2) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X2
|$48,200
|Sl (4X2) King Cab Chassis
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$42,500
|Sl Warrior (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$60,000
|Sl Warrior (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$57,600
|Pro-4X Warrior (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$71,800
|Pro-4X Warrior (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$73,400
|Pro-4X (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$64,200
|Pro-4X (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$63,300
|St (4X2) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$50,100
|St (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$57,400
|St (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$54,800
|Sl (4X4) C/Chas
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$41,700
|Sl (4X4) C/Chas
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$40,700
|Sl (4X4) Dual C/Chas
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$47,100
|Sl (4X4) Dual C/Chas
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$44,600
|Sl (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$50,600
|Sl (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$46,400
|Sl (4X4) King Cab Chassis
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$45,600
|Sl (4X4) King Cab Pick Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$47,400
|St-X (4X2) Cloth/No Sunroof Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$50,200
|St-X (4X4) Leather/No Sunroof Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$58,700
|St-X (4X4) Leather/No Sunroof King Cab Pick Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$57,300
|St-X (4X4) Cloth/No Sunroof Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$57,300
|St-X (4X4) Cloth/No Sunroof Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$54,800
|St-X (4X2) Leather/Sunroof Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$52,600
|St-X (4X4) Leather/Sunroof Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$59,700
|St-X (4X2) Leather/No Sunroof Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$51,600