Specifications for the 2021 Nissan Pathfinder Ti (4Wd). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Nissan Pathfinder Ti (4Wd) R52 My19 Series Iii 3.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1670 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1670 mm
|Ground Clearance
|180 mm
|Wheelbase
|2900 mm
|Height
|1766 mm
|Length
|5042 mm
|Width
|1960 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2070 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|73 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|234 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.1 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|179 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|331 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|234 g/km
|Engine
|Direct Fuel Inj
|Power RPM
|6400
|Torque RPM
|4800
|Maxiumum Torque
|340 Nm
|Makimum Power
|202 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/55 R20
|Rear Tyre
|235/55 R20
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Independent, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Independent, Multi-Link System, Stabiliser Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|5N1Dr2M#%$C123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Chrome Interior Door Handles
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Chrome Tailgate Handle
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Collision Warning - Full Auto Brake
- Crumple Zone Front & Rear
- Digital Clock
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Glovebox Compartment
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Heated Rear Seats
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Keyless Entry
- Kerb View Function
- Leather Accented Gear Knob
- Leather Accented Steering Wheel
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- LED Headlights
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Lumbar Support Driver Seat
- Power Front Seat Driver 8 Way
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Protective Glazing
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Power Front Seat Passenger 4 Way
- Power Steering
- Power Steering Column with Memory
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Door Alert
- Remote Engine Start System
- Roof Rails
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear Spoiler
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Surround Camera System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sound System with 13 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Recognition System
- Welcome Lights
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint
- Premium Paint - $595
Current Nissan Pathfinder pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Ti (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$69,700
|Ti-L (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$79,500
|Ti (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$71,490
|Ti-L (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$81,490