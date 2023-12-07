WhichCar
2021 Peugeot 508 GT R8 My22 1.6L Petrol 4D Fastback

2021 Peugeot 508 GT R8 My22 1.6L Petrol 4D Fastback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Auto Electronic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2021 Peugeot 508 GT. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1582 mm
Tracking Rear 1582 mm
Ground Clearance 142 mm
Wheelbase 2800 mm
Height 1410 mm
Length 4750 mm
Width 1860 mm
Kerb Weight 1385 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1999 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 745 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 62 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 142 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.3 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 116 g/km
CO2 Urban 187 g/km
CO2 Combined 142 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 2750
Maxiumum Torque 300 Nm
Makimum Power 165 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/45 R18
Rear Tyre 235/45 R18
Front Rim Size 8Jx18
Rear Rim Size 8Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Vr3F35Ggp@Y123456
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured France

