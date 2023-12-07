WhichCar
2021 Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor 78Kwh My22 Electric 5D Hatchback

2021 Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor 78Kwh My22 Electric 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Electric
Seats 5
Transmission 1 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2021 Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor 78Kwh. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1602 mm
Tracking Rear 1601 mm
Ground Clearance 151 mm
Wheelbase 2735 mm
Height 1479 mm
Length 4606 mm
Width 1859 mm
Kerb Weight 1994 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2490 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Type Electric
Air Pollution Standard Pure Ev

Engine
Engine Electric
Maxiumum Torque 330 Nm
Makimum Power 170 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/45 R19
Rear Tyre 245/45 R19
Front Rim Size 8X19
Rear Rim Size 8X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independant Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 30000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre A-Pillar
VIN Number Lpsvsegaknl123456
Vehicle Segment Medium From 60K
Country Manufactured China