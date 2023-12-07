Specifications for the 2021 Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor 78Kwh. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor 78Kwh My22 Electric 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Electric
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|1 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1602 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1601 mm
|Ground Clearance
|151 mm
|Wheelbase
|2735 mm
|Height
|1479 mm
|Length
|4606 mm
|Width
|1859 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1994 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2490 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel
|Electric
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|Air Pollution Standard
|Pure Ev
|Engine
|Electric
|Maxiumum Torque
|330 Nm
|Makimum Power
|170 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45 R19
|Rear Tyre
|245/45 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independant Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|30000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Lpsvsegaknl123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium From 60K
|Country Manufactured
|China
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- Climate Control - 2 Zone
- 340mm Rear Brakes
- 375mm Front Brakes
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- AC Normal Charging Capability
- AC Rapid Charging Capability
- Adaptive Headlights
- Alcolock Preparation
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Alarm System/Tow Away Protection/Int Surveillance
- Adjustable Steering Force
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Android Auto
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Charging Cable - Mode 2
- Charging Cable - Mode 3
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- CleanZone
- Collision Mitigation Braking System
- Collision Avoidance System
- Connect App Services
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Connected Safety
- Cyclist Recognition
- Driver Alert System
- Direct Current Charging
- DC Rapid Charging
- DeadLocking
- Digital Instrument Display
- Digital Key
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electric Motor
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Control
- First Aid Kit
- Forward Collision Warning
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Frameless Exterior Mirrors
- Front Storage Compartment
- Google Services
- Hybrid Battery Warranty - 8 yrs/160,000 klms
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Start Assist
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Engine Immobiliser
- Internet Access
- Keyless Entry & Hands Free Tailgate
- LED Headlights
- LED Light Bar
- Lithium-ion Battery
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Multi-function Display
- Mid-level Interior Illumination
- Oncoming Lane Mitigation
- One Pedal Drive - Adjustable
- Over-the-air-updates
- Park Assist Front & Rear
- Post Collision Braking
- Pre-Collision Steering Assist
- Parking Climate with Scheduled Preconditioning
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Premium Gear Selector
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Power Mirrors
- Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor - Front Axle
- Power Steering
- Polestar Connect
- Power Tailgate
- Rain Sensor
- Road Departure Mitigation System
- Regenerative Braking
- Remote Key
- Road Sign Information
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Steering Assist
- Side Airbags - Centre
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Safety Assistance
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Soft Close Tailgate
- Semi-electric Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Speed Sign Recognition System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Tilt Sensor
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Wheel Finish - Diamond Cut
- Whiplash protection System - Front Seats
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,400
- Chassis Kit - $1,650
- Door Sticker & Rank Mark - $1,600
- Home Charge Cable 2K/7m Mode 2 - $1,450
- High Power Home Charge Cable 2KH/6m Mode 2 - $1,200
- Load Carrier - $550
- Mud Flaps - Front & Rear - $460
- Metallic Paint - $1,400
- Nappa Leather with Ventilation - $6,000
- Plastic Compartment Floor Mats RHD - $220
- Performance Pack - $8,000
- Pilot Pack - $5,000
- Plus Pack - $6,000
- Panoramic Roof Sunshade - $226
- Performance SW Upgrade - $110
- Reversible Plastic/Textile Cargo Floor Mat - $330
- Solid Paint
- Summer Wheels 20 inch - $5,138
- Performance Summer Wheels 20 inch - $6,346
- Tow Pack - $3,150
- Wiper Blades RHD - $1,200