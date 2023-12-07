Specifications for the 2021 Porsche 718 Boxster 25 Years. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Porsche 718 Boxster 25 Years 982 My21 4.0L Petrol 2D Roadster
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1527 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1535 mm
|Wheelbase
|2475 mm
|Height
|1262 mm
|Length
|4391 mm
|Width
|1801 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1405 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1700 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|295 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|64 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|250 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|173 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|304 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|250 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|7000
|Torque RPM
|5000
|Maxiumum Torque
|420 Nm
|Makimum Power
|294 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/35 Zr20 88Y
|Rear Tyre
|265/35 Zr20 95Y
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx20 R0 57
|Rear Rim Size
|10.5Jx20 R0 47
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Lightweight Spring-Strut Axle, Steel Suspension, Variable Damping System
|Rear Suspension
|Lightweight Spring-Strut Axle, Variable Damping System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Under Driver Seat On Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Wp0Zzz98Zhs200001
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports From 80K
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 330mm Rear Brakes
- 350mm Front Brakes
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Automatic Dynamic Headlight Range Control
- Automatic Deploying Rear Spoiler
- Aero Wipers - Front
- Air Intake Grilles Painted
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Audio Interface/s
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Black Brake Calipers
- Black Exhaust Finisher
- Black Headliner
- Black Rear Apron
- Bucket Front Seats
- Black Tailpipes
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Chassis Tuning
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Convex Mirror Right Side
- Composite Brakes
- Connect Plus
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Digital Amplifier
- Digital Clock
- Dynamic High Beam Control/ Range Adaptn (Camera)
- Diff Lock Rear
- Driver Mode Selection
- Digital Odometer
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Dry Sump Lubrication System
- Digital Speedometer
- Digital Sound Processing
- Dynamic Cornering Lights
- Dynamic Light System Plus
- Extended Brake Functions
- Elevated Centre Console with Switch Panels
- Exclusive Design Fuel Filler Cap
- Embossed Headrests
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electromechanical Power Steering
- Electric Parking Brake
- Front Apron
- Front Air Intakes
- GT Sports Steering Wheel
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Multi-function Sports Steering Wheel
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Headlight Washer System
- Instrument Cluster Display - 4.6 Inch
- Instrument Cluster with Colour Display
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Illuminated Ignition Key Ring
- Intelligent Lightweight Construction
- Engine Immobiliser
- Individual Mode
- Interior Pack - Brushed Aluminium (leather)
- Interior Surveillance System
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- LED Auxiliary Light Units
- Luggage Compartment Front & Rear
- Lane Change Assist
- Load Compartment Lighting - LED
- Leather Console Storage Lid
- Leather Dashboard
- Light Design Package
- Leather Door Armrests
- LED Headlights
- LED Indicators
- Leather Gear Selector
- Leather Headrests
- Lowered Suspension
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- LTE Communication Module
- Leather Upholstery
- Mechanical Diff Lock
- Mobile Phone Preparation
- Map Reading Lights - LED
- Navigation System
- Numbered Badge - Interior
- Normal Mode
- Orientation Lighting - Front & Rear
- On board Computer
- Park Assist Front & Rear
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Porsche Active Suspension Management
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Power Steering Column with Memory
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Powered Sports Seats 14 Way with Memory
- Power Soft Top - Automatic
- Power Soft Top - Remote Operation
- Power Steering Variable
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Rain Sensor
- Rollover Bars - Fixed
- Reclining Front Seats
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear LED Reverse Lamp
- Reversing Camera
- Side Air Intakes
- Seatback Hooks
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Solar Control Glass
- Sports Chrono Package
- Special Identifying Badging
- Side Indicators
- Side Impact Protection
- Sports Mode
- Sound Package Plus
- Sports Plus Mode
- Sports Pedals
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Speed Sensitive Headlight Range Control
- Stainless Steel Pedals
- Soft Top Colour - Special
- Stopwatch - Analogue
- Stopwatch - Digital
- Thorax Airbag - Driver
- Thorax Airbag - Passenger
- Twin Exhaust
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Track Precision App
- Twin Tailpipes
- Two-tone Wheels
- Torque Vectoring Control
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Vehicle Stability Management System
- Wheel Centres - Special
- Wind Deflector
- Windscreen With Sunband
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Cruise Control - $2,570
- Aluminium Gear Selector - $610
- Alloy Pedals - $550
- Adaptive Sports Seats 18 Way & Memory - $2,120
- Ceramic Composite Brakes - $15,370
- Climate Control Panel - Leather - $1,120
- Coloured Instrument Dials - $1,020
- Carbon Onboard Folder - $1,500
- Contrast Stitching
- Coloured Seat Belts - $570
- Convertible Top Colour
- Floor Mats - Front - $230
- Floor Mats with Leather Edging - $780
- Home Link - $600
- Headlight Washer System Cover - $420
- Interior Trim Pack Premium - $5,750
- Leather Backrests Spts Seats Plus - Contr Stitch - $3,060
- Leather Backrests Sports Seats Plus - $2,810
- Leather Dashboard Trim Package - $2,320
- Leather Door Trim Package - $1,000
- Leather Fuse Box Cover - $550
- Leather Inner Sill Guards - $960
- Leather Onboard Folder - $800
- Leather Steering Column Surround - $940
- Leather Sill Guards - Special - $1,210
- Leather Sunvisors - $860
- Metallic Paint
- (PASM) Sports Suspension with Lower Ride Height - $500
- Personalised Floor Mats - Leather Edging - $1,000
- Power Mirrors With Folding With Courtesy Light - $620
- Power Steering Plus - $550
- Rollover Bar - Black - $1,060
- Rollover Bars - Painted - $1,060
- Sports Chrono Instrument Dials - Coloured - $720
- Storage Compartment Lid Logo/Crest - $470
- Smoke Pack - $110
- Storage Net - Front Passenger Footwell
- Surround Sound System Premium - $8,220
- Surround Sound System - $2,470
- Tinted Rear Lights - $1,290
- Tyre Sealing Compound & Air Compressor - $130
- Ventilated Front Seats - $1,950
- Vehicle Key Painted - Leather Pouch - $780
Current Porsche 718 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Boxster Gts 4.0 2D Roadster
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$196,800
|Boxster Gts 4.0 2D Roadster
|4.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$191,600
|Boxster Style Edition 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$140,300
|Boxster Style Edition 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$135,100
|Boxster S 2D Roadster
|2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$160,700
|Boxster S 2D Roadster
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$156,300
|Boxster 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$135,500
|Boxster 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$131,000
|Cayman 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$132,900
|Cayman 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$128,500
|Cayman Style Edition 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$137,800
|Cayman Style Edition 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$132,600
|Cayman Gt4 Rs 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$325,200
|Cayman S 2D Coupe
|2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$158,300
|Cayman S 2D Coupe
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$153,800
|Cayman Gts 4.0 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$194,300
|Cayman Gts 4.0 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$189,100
|Spyder Rs 2D Convertible
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$325,200
|Boxster Gts 4.0 2D Roadster
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$202,890
|Boxster Gts 4.0 2D Roadster
|4.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$197,500
|Boxster Style Edition 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$144,640
|Boxster Style Edition 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$139,300
|Boxster S 2D Roadster
|2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$165,680
|Boxster S 2D Roadster
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$161,100
|Boxster 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$139,680
|Boxster 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$135,100
|Cayman 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$137,000
|Cayman 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$132,500
|Cayman Style Edition 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$142,040
|Cayman Style Edition 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$136,700
|Cayman Gt4 Rs 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$335,300
|Cayman S 2D Coupe
|2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$163,180
|Cayman S 2D Coupe
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$158,600
|Cayman Gts 4.0 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$200,290
|Cayman Gts 4.0 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$194,900
|Spyder Rs 2D Convertible
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$335,300