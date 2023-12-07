WhichCar
2021 Porsche 718 Boxster 25 Years 982 My22 4.0L Petrol 2D Roadster

2021 Porsche 718 Boxster 25 Years 982 My22 4.0L Petrol 2D Roadster details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2021 Porsche 718 Boxster 25 Years. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1527 mm
Tracking Rear 1535 mm
Wheelbase 2475 mm
Height 1262 mm
Length 4391 mm
Width 1801 mm
Kerb Weight 1405 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1700 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 295 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 64 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 250 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 173 g/km
CO2 Urban 304 g/km
CO2 Combined 250 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 7000
Torque RPM 5000
Maxiumum Torque 420 Nm
Makimum Power 294 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/35 Zr20 88Y
Rear Tyre 265/35 Zr20 95Y
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx20 R0 57
Rear Rim Size 10.5Jx20 R0 47

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Lightweight Spring-Strut Axle, Steel Suspension, Variable Damping System
Rear Suspension Lightweight Spring-Strut Axle, Variable Damping System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Under Driver Seat On Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Wp0Zzz98Zhs200001
Vehicle Segment Sports From 80K
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Porsche 718 pricing and specs

Boxster Gts 4.0 2D Roadster 4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD $196,800
Boxster Gts 4.0 2D Roadster 4.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD $191,600
Boxster Style Edition 2D Roadster 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD $140,300
Boxster Style Edition 2D Roadster 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD $135,100
Boxster S 2D Roadster 2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD $160,700