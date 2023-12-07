Specifications for the 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Porsche 718 Cayman 982 My22 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1515 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1531 mm
|Ground Clearance
|131 mm
|Wheelbase
|2475 mm
|Height
|1295 mm
|Length
|4379 mm
|Width
|1801 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1335 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1655 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|320 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|64 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|160 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|132 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|206 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|160 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6500
|Torque RPM
|2150
|Maxiumum Torque
|380 Nm
|Makimum Power
|220 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/40 Zr19
|Rear Tyre
|265/40 Zr19
|Front Rim Size
|8X19
|Rear Rim Size
|10X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Under Driver Seat On Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Wp0Zzz98Zhs200001
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports From 80K
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Advanced Brake Functions
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Air Conditioning Charcoal Filter
- Apple Car Play
- Automatic Deploying Rear Wing
- Air Compressor
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Black Brake Calipers
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Convex Mirror Right Side
- Communication Management System
- Connect App Services
- Connect Plus
- Convertible Top Colour
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Dynamic Drive
- Driver Foot Rest
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Driver Mode Selection
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dry Sump Lubrication System
- Electrically Heated Windscreen
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Footwell Lights
- Gear Shift Indicator
- Head Airbags
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Armrest - Front
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- LED Indicators
- Light Pack
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel - Heated
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Navigation System
- Park Assist 2
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power Front Seat Driver 14 Way
- Positioning Lights LED
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Steering
- Power Front Seats 14 Way with Memory
- Powered Sports Seats
- Power Soft Top
- Power Soft Top - Remote Operation
- Power Windows
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Rain Sensor
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rollover Protection System
- Reversing Camera
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Solar Control Glass Roof
- Sports Exhaust System
- Side Front AirBags
- Side Impact Protection
- Sound Package Plus
- Sports Pedals
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Sports Steering Wheel
- Stainless Steel Exhaust System
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Thorax Airbag(s)
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Tinted Windows
- Vehicle Stability Management System
- Wind Deflector
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Windscreen With Sunband
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Cruise Control - $2,320
- Aluminium Gear Selector - $1,000
- Aluminium Gear Knob - $450
- Alloy Pedals - $450
- Adaptive Sports Seats 18 Way & Memory - $2,560
- Aluminium Surround - Exterior Windows - $760
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch - $4,260
- Alloy Wheels Special 19 Inch - $1,030
- Black Alloy Wheels - $2,250
- Body Coloured Wheels - $2,250
- Black Tailpipes - $1,010
- Black Window Surrounds - Exterior - $880
- Bi-Xenon Dynamic Light System - $1,030
- Ceramic Composite Brakes - $13,830
- Climate Control Panel - Leather - $1,120
- Climate Control Panel - Painted - $1,120
- Carbon Fibre Interior Pack - Extended - $2,800
- Carbon Fibre Interior Pack - $2,370
- Carbon Floor Mats - Leather Edging - $1,370
- Coloured Instrument Dials - $920
- Carbon Onboard Folder - $1,500
- Colour Selection - Stitching
- Colour Selection - Leather
- Customization Package Gear Lever - $1,500
- Coloured Seat Belts - $520
- Carbon Sill Guards - $1,010
- Carbon Sill Guards Illuminated - $1,800
- Carbon Sill Guards Illuminated - Personalised - $2,250
- Custom Colour Paint - $16,640
- Door Handles - Black Gloss - $230
- Exclusive Design Fuel Filler Cap - $250
- Extended Leather Pack - $1,380
- Exterior Pack - Painted - $2,720
- Front Air Intake Slats - Painted - $1,020
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear - $200
- Floor Mats with Leather Edging - $780
- Gloss Black Rear Wing - $650
- Gear Lever - Carbon - $950
- GT Sports Steering Wheel - $520
- GT Sports Strg Wheel & Gear Selector in Race-Tex - $1,420
- Home Link - $540
- Heated Multi-function Sports Strg Wheel - Wood - $830
- Heated Multi-function Sports Strg Wheel - Carbon - $830
- Headrest with Crest/Logo - Front - $430
- Headlight Washer System Covers - Painted - $380
- Headlight Washer System Covers - Body Colour - $420
- Interior Aluminium Pack - Extended - $1,330
- Interior Aluminium Pack - $1,120
- Interior Leather Pack - $1,160
- Interior Pack - Wood - $2,370
- Interior Pack - Painted (extended) - $1,320
- Interior Pack - Painted - $1,100
- Interior Wood Pack - Extended - $2,800
- Interior Trim Pack - Contrast Stitching - $3,820
- Interior Trim Pack Extended - Contrast Stitching - $5,170
- Leather Backrests Spts Seats Plus - Contr Stitch - $2,760
- Leather Backrests Sports Seats Plus - $2,530
- Leather Dashboard Trim Package - $2,320
- Leather Door Trim Package - $1,000
- LED Headlights with Dynamic Light System Plus - $2,090
- Leather Fuse Box Cover - $550
- Leather Interior Pack Leather Seats - $3,970
- Leather Interior Pack Leather Seats - Premium - $4,670
- Leather Int Pack Leather Seats - Premium Two-tone - $4,670
- Leather Int Pack Leather Seats - Natural Leather - $6,220
- Leather Int Pk Leather Seats - Nat Leath Two-tone - $6,920
- Leather Inner Sill Guards - $870
- Leather Onboard Folder - $800
- Leather Steering Column Surround - Contrast Stitch - $840
- Leather Seat Centre in Contrasting Colour - $900
- Leather Steering Column Surround - $620
- Leather Sill Guards - Special - $1,090
- Leather Sunvisors - $780
- Model Designation Deletion
- Model Designation Painted - $500
- Metallic Paint - $1,690
- (PASM) Sports Suspension with Lower Ride Height - $2,700
- Painted Alloy Wheels - Premium - $2,250
- Paint Colour Special - $4,430
- Personalised Floor Mats - Leather Edging - $1,000
- Power Mirrors With Folding With Courtesy Light - $560
- Carrera S Wheels 20/21 inch - $2,830
- Carrera Classic Wheels 20/21 inch - $3,960
- 20/21 Turbo Wheels - $5,980
- Powered Sports Seats 2 Way
- Rear Side Air Intakes - Painted - $980
- Rear Apron - Painted - $980
- Sun Visors in Race-Tex - $780
- Storage Compartment Lid Logo/Crest in Race-Tex - $430
- Rooflining in Race-Tex - $1,900
- Rear Wiper/Washer - $650
- Sports Chrono Instrument Dials - Coloured - $650
- Storage Compartment Lid Logo/Crest - $430
- Sports Chrono Package including Mode Switch - $3,400
- Sports Design Pack - Gloss Black - $5,600
- Sports Design Pack - $4,720
- Standard Interior - Leather Package & (SIN3) - $1,080
- Standard Interior - Partial Leather Seats
- Standard Interior - Leather Seats - Front
- Standard Interior - Leather Package & (SIN2) - $740
- Sports-look Pedals & Footrest - $340
- Smoke Pack - $100
- Storage Net - Front Passenger Footwell
- Solid Paint
- Stainless Steel Sill Guards - Illuminated - $1,240
- St/Steel Sill Guards Illuminated - Personalised - $1,630
- Stainless Steel Sill Guards - $450
- Surround Sound System Premium - $7,400
- Surround Sound System - $2,230
- Silver Tailpipes - $1,010
- Tinted Rear Lights - $1,160
- Torque Vectoring with Rear Differential Lock - $2,470
- Ventilated Front Seats - $1,750
- Vehicle Key Painted - Leather Pouch - $780
- Wood Gear Selector - $950
- Wheel Centres - $300
Current Porsche 718 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Boxster Gts 4.0 2D Roadster
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$196,800
|Boxster Gts 4.0 2D Roadster
|4.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$191,600
|Boxster Style Edition 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$140,300
|Boxster Style Edition 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$135,100
|Boxster S 2D Roadster
|2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$160,700
|Boxster S 2D Roadster
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$156,300
|Boxster 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$135,500
|Boxster 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$131,000
|Cayman 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$132,900
|Cayman 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$128,500
|Cayman Style Edition 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$137,800
|Cayman Style Edition 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$132,600
|Cayman Gt4 Rs 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$325,200
|Cayman S 2D Coupe
|2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$158,300
|Cayman S 2D Coupe
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$153,800
|Cayman Gts 4.0 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$194,300
|Cayman Gts 4.0 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$189,100
|Spyder Rs 2D Convertible
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$325,200
