Specifications for the 2021 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid 9Yb My22 4.0L Hybrid 4D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Tiptronic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1687 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1688 mm
|Ground Clearance
|190 mm
|Wheelbase
|2895 mm
|Height
|1563 mm
|Length
|4931 mm
|Width
|1989 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2610 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3095 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|560 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|CO2 Emissions
|100 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|4.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|Yes
|CO2 Combined
|100 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5750
|Torque RPM
|1960
|Maxiumum Torque
|770 Nm
|Makimum Power
|404 kW
|Front Tyre
|285/35 Zr22
|Rear Tyre
|315/30 Zr22
|Front Rim Size
|10X22
|Rear Rim Size
|11.5X22
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wp1Zzz9Yzkda00001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Differential
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Air Conditioning Charcoal Filter
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Air Quality Sensor
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Air Vent Special
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Bi-Xenon Headlights
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Control
- Electronic Throttle Control
- Front Centre Armrest
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Front
- Glovebox Cooler
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Hill Holder
- Humidity Sensor
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Painted Door Handles
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirror Dimming, Foldable, Heated & Kerb View
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Power Steering
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Reclining Rear Seats
- Rear Lights - LED
- Remote Opening Power Windows
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Storage Compartment Under the Front Seats
- Solar Control Glass
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sound System with 11 Speakers
- Sports Steering Wheel
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating
Optional Extras
- 3D Surround Sound System - $9,630
- Alcantara Grab Handles - $1,630
- Active Park Assist - $1,890
- Aluminium Sill Guards Illuminated - $1,750
- Aluminium Sill Guards Illuminated - Personalised - $4,870
- All Season Tyres
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Alloy Wheels Special 22 Inch
- Black Tailpipes - $1,720
- Cabin Air Ionisation - $600
- Cable Connection 7.5m
- Centre Console Armrest with Logo/Crest - $650
- Ceramic Composite Brakes - Black Calipers - $1,720
- Carbon Design Pack - $14,120
- Carbon Floor Mats - Leather Edging - $1,990
- Charging Cable - Public - $620
- Charging Dock - $880
- Coloured Instrument Dials - $720
- Carbon Onboard Folder - $1,500
- Comfort Seats Front - Power 14 Way with Memory
- Coloured Seat Belts - $1,020
- Carbon Sill Guards Illuminated - $2,370
- Carbon Sill Guards Illuminated - Personalised - $5,870
- Custom Colour - Metallic
- Custom Colour Paint - $18,490
- Door Courtesy Lights Logo Projection - $600
- Door Handles - Black Gloss - $500
- Decorative Side Logo - Colour Special - $800
- Exclusive Design Fuel Filler Cap - $280
- Exclusive Design Gear Selector - $1,720
- Electrically Heated Windscreen - $1,000
- Exterior Pack - Gloss Silver - $470
- Extended Partial Leather & Alcantara Interior
- Exterior Pack - Black - Extended - $1,700
- Extended Trim Package - Leather Grab Handles - $1,990
- Extended Trim Package - Alcantara Grab Handles - $1,990
- Floor Mats with Leather Edging - Deep Pile - $1,900
- Floor Mats with Leather Edging - $1,210
- Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors
- Gloss Black Rear Spoiler - $810
- Home Energy Manager - $1,150
- Home Link - $600
- Heated Multi-function Sports Str Wheel - Alcantara - $350
- Heated Multi-function Sports Strg Wheel - Wood - $930
- Heated Multi-function Sports Strg Wheel - Carbon - $930
- Heat & Noise Insulating & Privacy Glass - $2,570
- Headrest with Crest/Logo - Front & Rear - $950
- Interior Aluminium Pack
- Interior Carbon Pack - $1,800
- Interior Wood Pack - Red Gum - $1,800
- Interior Wood Pack - Anthracite Chestnut - $2,600
- Interior Wood Pack
- Interior Pack - Painted - Contrasting Ext Colour - $1,800
- Interior Pack - Painted - Exterior Colour - $3,420
- Interior Pack - Gloss Black
- Interior Trim Pack - Contrast Stitching - $7,250
- Int Trim Pack - Contrast Stitching & Seat Centres - $9,750
- Leather Air Vents - $3,470
- Luggage Compartment Cover - Fixed - Leather - $1,630
- Leather Console Front & Rear - $3,220
- LED Tinted Matrix Headlights Dynamic Light System - $3,210
- Leather Grab Handles - $1,630
- Leather Interior Club Leather - $2,800
- Leather Interior Club Leather - Two-Tone - $3,800
- Leather Int Pack Leather Seats - Two Tone - $1,250
- Leather Interior Pack Leather Seats
- Leather Interior Pack - Contrasting Int Colour - $3,750
- Leather Interior Pack - Interior Colour - $2,120
- Lane Keeping Assist - $1,220
- Lane Keeping Assist with Intersection Assist
- LED Matrix Headlights with Dynamic Light System - $2,220
- Loadspace Management System - $800
- Leather Onboard Folder - $800
- Leather Seat Centre in Contrasting Colour - $3,000
- Leather Steering Column Surround - $1,240
- Lightweight Sport Package - Black - $22,240
- Lightweight Sport Package - Carbon - $26,190
- Lightweight Sport Package - $19,970
- Model Designation Deletion
- Model Designation - Gloss Black - $500
- Model Designation Painted - $440
- Model Designation Painted - Body Colour - $500
- Manufacturers Logo - Black - $550
- Manufacturers Logo - Matt Black & (MDPB) - $980
- Metallic Paint
- Massage Seats Front & Ventilation - $2,100
- Night View Assist - $4,650
- Painted Air Vent Slats - $3,220
- Paint Colour Special - $5,000
- Personalised Floor Mats - Leather Edging - $1,580
- Personalised Reversible Loadspace Mat-Leather Edge - $620
- RS Spyder Design Wheels 21 inch (BCWE)
- Exclusive Design Wheels 21 inch (BCWE)
- Exclusive Design Wheels 21 inch (BCW & BCWE)
- Exclusive Design Wheels 21 inch (BCWE & WFS)
- Exclusive Design Wheels 21 inch (BAW & BCWE)
- Sport Classic Wheels 22 inch (BCWE) - $1,150
- Sport Classic Wheels 22 inch (BCWE & WFS) - $3,400
- Sport Classic Wheels 22 inch (BCW & BCWE) - $3,400
- Sport Classic Wheels 22 inch (BAW & BCWE) - $3,400
- Turbo Design Wheels 22 inch (BCWE)
- Power Sunblind - Rear Side Windows - $1,630
- Performance Tyres 21 inch - $1,250
- Rear Axle Steering - $4,300
- Reversible Loadspace Mat with Leather Edging - $490
- Rear Seat Entertainment System Preparation - $720
- Rear Seat Entertainment System - $4,000
- Sports Chrono Instrument Dials - Coloured - $720
- Sports Chrono Package with Sub-second Clock - $2,160
- Supply Cable for Red Industrial Electrical Outlet
- Soft Door Close - $1,470
- Sports Design Exterior Mirror Upper Trims - Carbon - $3,120
- Sports Design Pack - Gloss Black - $9,750
- Sports Exhaust System - Silver Tailpipes - $5,970
- Sports Exhaust System - Black Tailpipes - $5,970
- Stainless Steel Skid Plate Front & Rear - $2,370
- Smoke Pack - $110
- Solid Paint
- Sports Tail Pipes - $1,720
- Silver Tailpipes - $1,720
- Towbar System - $1,850
- Tinted LED Headlights with Dynamic Light System - $990
- Tinted LED Tail Lights incl Light Strip - $1,750
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Vehicle Key - Leather in Leather Pouch - $990
- Vehicle Key Painted - Alcantara Pouch - $780
- Vehicle Key Painted - Leather Pouch - $780
Current Porsche Cayenne pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|9Ya My24 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$135,200
|9Yb My24 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$143,000
|S 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$175,000
|S 4D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$183,800
|E-Hybrid 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$150,700
|E-Hybrid 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$156,300
|S E-Hybrid Phev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$173,800
|S E-Hybrid Phev 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$180,500
|Turbo E-Hybrid Phev 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$281,200
|Turbo E-Hybrid Phev 4D Coupe
|4.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$289,800
|Turbo GT 4D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$355,600
|9Ya My24 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$138,700
|9Yb My24 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$146,700
|S 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$179,500
|S 4D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$188,500
|E-Hybrid 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$154,600
|E-Hybrid 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$160,300
|S E-Hybrid Phev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$178,300
|S E-Hybrid Phev 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$185,100
|Turbo E-Hybrid Phev 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$288,400
|Turbo E-Hybrid Phev 4D Coupe
|4.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$297,200
|Turbo GT 4D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$364,700
|Gts 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$209,600
|Gts 4D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$212,600