Specifications for the 2021 Porsche Macan S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Porsche Macan S 95B My21 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1649 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1660 mm
|Ground Clearance
|190 mm
|Wheelbase
|2807 mm
|Height
|1624 mm
|Length
|4696 mm
|Width
|1923 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1940 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2580 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|715 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|223 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|196 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|270 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|223 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5400
|Torque RPM
|1360
|Maxiumum Torque
|480 Nm
|Makimum Power
|260 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/45 R20
|Rear Tyre
|295/40 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9X20
|Rear Rim Size
|10X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Independent, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Independent, Trapezoidal Link
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Under Driver Seat On Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wp1Zzz95Zklb20001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Differential
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Headlights
- Automatic Hold Function
- Air Compressor
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Auto Stability Control
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Bumpers with High-strength Cross Members
- Bench Seat Rear
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cargo Cover
- Cloth Headlining
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Communications Pack
- Connect App Services
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Coloured Tailpipes
- Collision Warning - Full Auto Brake
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Exterior Accented Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Control
- Front Centre Armrest
- Glovebox Compartment
- Glovebox Cooler
- Gear Shift Indicator
- Headrests - Adjustable Front Seats
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Holder
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Humidity Sensor
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Illuminated Ignition Key Ring
- Interior Lighting Pack
- Engine Immobiliser
- Interior Pack - Black
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- LED Approach Lamps
- LED Indicators
- Leather Sports Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi Collision Brake
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Sports Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Navigation System
- On board Computer
- Off Road Button
- Park Assist 2
- Painted Brake Calipers
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Scuff Plate - Loadspace
- Power Mirror Dimming, Foldable, Heated & Kerb View
- Power Front Seats 14 Way with Memory
- Painted Side Window Surrounds
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Lights - LED
- Remote Control Mirrors
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View & Side Mirrors Auto Dimming
- Remote Window Closing
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Side Airbags Rear Compartment
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Solar Control Glass
- Surround Camera System
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Special Identifying Badging
- Siri Compatibility
- Solid Paint
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Spare Wheel 18 inch
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Traction Control System
- Tool Kit
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Trailer Stability Control
- Twin Tailpipes
- Tinted Windows
- Towing Eyes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Air Suspension - $2,990
- Adaptive Cruise Control Pack - $2,410
- Aluminium Gear Selector - $1,390
- Alcantara Headlining - $3,190
- Adaptive Sports Seats 18 Way & Memory - $790
- Aluminium Side Blades - $1,350
- Aluminium Sill Guards Illuminated - $1,540
- Aluminium Sill Guards Illuminated - Personalised - $4,980
- Aluminium Sill Guards Special - $550
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels - $950
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch - $1,420
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch - $3,330
- Body Coloured Side Blades - $1,350
- Black Door Handles - Exterior - $550
- Cabin Air Ionisation - $630
- Comfort Access System - $1,690
- Ceramic Brakes - $18,990
- Carbon Fibre Interior Pack - $3,080
- Carbon Floor Mats - $2,390
- Compass Display - $850
- Coloured Seat Belts - $1,050
- Carbon Side Blades - $2,800
- Carbon Sill Guards Illuminated - $2,940
- Carbon Sill Guards Illuminated - Personalised - $6,160
- Carbon Steering Wheel Special - $1,590
- Electrically Heated Windscreen - $960
- Embossed Headrests - $1,070
- Grab Handles Special - $1,950
- Heated Front & Rear Seats - $1,980
- Heated Front Seats - $990
- Home Link - $720
- Heat & Noise Insulating Glass - $2,490
- Heated Steering Wheel - $630
- Interior Aluminium Pack - $1,090
- Interior Leather Pack - $3,880
- Interior Wood Pack - $3,590
- Interior Pack - Gloss Black - $1,090
- Leather Accented Upholstery - $3,720
- Lane Change Assist - $1,390
- Leather Dashboard - $3,190
- LED Headlights Pack - $3,880
- LED Dynamic Light System - $3,410
- Leather Grab Rails - $1,950
- Leather Interior Exclusive - $10,590
- Leather Interior - Special - $550
- Leather Interior Two-Tone - $8,670
- Loadspace Management System - $830
- Leather Pack Premium - $7,610
- Leather Sunvisors - $1,290
- Leather Steering Wheel Special - $2,450
- Leather Upholstery Special - $4,270
- Multi-function Steering Wheel - Heated - $1,320
- Metallic Paint - $2,000
- Porsche Active Suspension Management - $2,340
- Personalised Floor Mats - $1,090
- Premium Interior Pack - Wood - $4,320
- Premium Paint - $4,970
- Power Steering Plus - $650
- Power Sunblind - Rear Side Windows - $570
- Running Boards - $2,390
- Roof Rails - Aluminium Finish - $810
- Roof Rails - Black Finish - $810
- Rear Mid Section - Painted - $10,490
- Roof Rails Aluminium Special - $1,290
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack - $6,990
- Rear Seat Entertainment System - $7,980
- Roof Transport System - $1,350
- Sports Chrono Package - $2,790
- Sports Design Black Pack - $10,490
- Sports Design Exterior Mirrors - $1,120
- Sports Design Pack - $6,990
- Sports Exhaust System - $5,390
- Side Skirts - $1,920
- Panoramic Sunroof Pack - $3,790
- Stainless Steel Sill Guards - $2,490
- Surround Sound System Premium - $11,590
- Sports Tail Pipes - $1,890
- Storage Package - $550
- Surround Sound System - $2,650
- Towbar System - $2,190
- Tinted LED Headlights with Dynamic Light System - $3,410
- Tinted Rear Lights - LED - $1,340
- Torque Vectoring Plus - $3,590
- Ventilated Front Seats - $1,990
- Wood Steering Wheel Special - $1,590
Current Porsche Macan pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|95B My24 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$109,300
|S 4D Wagon
|2.9L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$136,900
|T 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$113,200
|Gts 4D Wagon
|2.9L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$165,100
|95B My24 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$93,800
|S 4D Wagon
|2.9L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$117,500
|T 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$97,200
|Gts 4D Wagon
|2.9L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$141,700