WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Rolls-Royce
  3. Ghost
  4. Black Badge

2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge My22 6.6L Petrol 4D Saloon

2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge My22 6.6L Petrol 4D Saloon details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Rolls-Royce Ghost News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1618 mm
Tracking Rear 1657 mm
Wheelbase 3295 mm
Height 1550 mm
Length 5457 mm
Width 1948 mm
Kerb Weight 2490 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2553 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 333 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 14.6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 248 g/km
CO2 Urban 515 g/km
CO2 Combined 333 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 5250
Torque RPM 1700
Maxiumum Torque 840 Nm
Makimum Power 450 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/50 R21
Rear Tyre 285/45 R21
Front Rim Size 8Jx21
Rear Rim Size 8.5Jx21

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Air Springs, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Self Levelling, Upper Wishbone
Rear Suspension Air Springs, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System, Self Levelling

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 48
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Sca664Sxxxuhxxxxx
Vehicle Segment Upper Large From 100K
Country Manufactured United Kingdom

Current Rolls-Royce Ghost pricing and specs

Rr22 My22 4D Saloon 6.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $591,500
Ewb 4D Saloon 6.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $683,000
Rr22 My22 4D Saloon 6.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $644,650
Ewb 4D Saloon 6.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $744,400
Rr21 My24 4D Saloon 6.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $645,000