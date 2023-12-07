Specifications for the 2021 Toyota Landcruiser 70 Series Gxl 70Th Anniversary Spec Edt. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Toyota Landcruiser 70 Series Gxl 70Th Anniversary Spec Edt Vdj79R 4.5L Diesel C/Chas
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1555 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1460 mm
|Wheelbase
|3180 mm
|Height
|1955 mm
|Length
|5230 mm
|Width
|1870 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2175 kg
|Gcm
|6900 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3400 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|130 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|281 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|10.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|248 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|339 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|281 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3400
|Torque RPM
|1200
|Maxiumum Torque
|430 Nm
|Makimum Power
|151 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/70 R16 Lt
|Rear Tyre
|265/70 R16 Lt
|Front Rim Size
|7Jjx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jjx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Diesel, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Leading Arm, Rigid Axle
|Rear Suspension
|Diesel, Leaf Spring, Rigid Axle
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jtelv71J600123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Antenna - Front Guard Mounted
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Auto Locking Hubs
- Antenna Harness
- Audio Navigation Unit - 16 CBU
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Active Traction Control
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Audio Wiring Harness
- Brake Assist
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Black Front Bumper
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Black Wheel Arch Flares
- Black Rear Bumper
- Bucket Front Seats
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Chrome Roof Rails
- Door Ajar Warning
- Darkened Headlamp Bezels
- Diesel Particulate Defuser
- Diesel Particulate Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Energy Absorbing Steering Column
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Exclusive Badging
- Black Synthetic Leather
- Front Grille Special
- Fog Lights - LED
- Floor Mats - All Weather
- Floor Mats - Front
- Glovebox Compartment
- Halogen Headlights
- Hill Start Assist
- Engine Immobiliser
- Integral Power Steering
- Leather Accented Gear Knob
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Leather Accented/Woodgrain Look Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 6.1 inch Touch Screen
- Multi-function Clock
- Mud Flaps - Front
- Map Pocket/s
- Power Antenna
- Radio AM/FM
- Silver Accented Air Vents
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Driver Seat
- Security Coded Audio System
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Special Identifying Badging
- Smartphone Holder
- Snorkel
- Sound System with 2 Speakers
- Side Steps - Aluminium
- Toyota Link
- USB Input Socket
- Vented Bonnet
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Wheel Finish - Dark
- Woodgrain Look Instrument Panel
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $675
- Solid Paint
Current Toyota Landcruiser 70 Series pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Lc76 Gxl + Diff Locks 4D Wagon
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$81,800
|Lc76 Gxl + Diff Locks 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$77,800
|Lc76 Workmate 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$73,700
|Lc78 Gxl Troopcarrier
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$80,400
|Lc78 Gxl Troopcarrier
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$84,400
|Lc78 Workmate (2 Seats) Troopcarrier
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$77,200
|Lc78 Workmate (2 Seats) Troopcarrier
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$81,200
|Lc79 Gx + Diff Locks C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$78,700
|Lc79 Gx + Diff Locks C/Chas
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$82,700
|Lc79 Gx C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$77,200
|Lc79 Gx C/Chas
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$81,200
|Lc79 Gxl C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$79,300
|Lc79 Gxl Double C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$81,800
|Lc79 Gxl C/Chas
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$83,300
|Lc79 Gxl Double C/Chas
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$85,800
|Lc79 Workmate + Diff Locks Double C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$79,200
|Lc79 Workmate + Diff Locks Double C/Chas
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$83,200
|Lc79 Workmate C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$75,300
|Lc79 Workmate Double C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$77,700
|Lc79 Workmate C/Chas
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$79,300
|Lc79 Workmate Double C/Chas
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$81,700
|Lc76 Gxl + Diff Locks 4D Wagon
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$83,900
|Lc76 Gxl + Diff Locks 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$78,600
|Lc76 Workmate 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$74,500
|Lc78 Gxl Troopcarrier
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$81,300
|Lc78 Gxl Troopcarrier
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$86,600
|Lc78 Workmate (2 Seats) Troopcarrier
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$78,000
|Lc78 Workmate (2 Seats) Troopcarrier
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$83,300
|Lc79 Gx + Diff Locks C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$80,300
|Lc79 Gx + Diff Locks C/Chas
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$84,400
|Lc79 Gx C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$78,000
|Lc79 Gx C/Chas
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$82,900
|Lc79 Gxl C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$80,900
|Lc79 Gxl Double C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$83,500
|Lc79 Gxl C/Chas
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$85,000
|Lc79 Gxl Double C/Chas
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$87,600
|Lc79 Workmate + Diff Locks Double C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$80,800
|Lc79 Workmate + Diff Locks Double C/Chas
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$84,900
|Lc79 Workmate C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$76,000
|Lc79 Workmate Double C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$79,300
|Lc79 Workmate C/Chas
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$80,900
|Lc79 Workmate Double C/Chas
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$83,400