Specifications for the 2021 Toyota Landcruiser 70 Series Gxl Troop Carrier. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Toyota Landcruiser 70 Series Gxl Troop Carrier Vdj78R 4.5L Diesel 2D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1515 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1420 mm
|Ground Clearance
|219 mm
|Wheelbase
|2980 mm
|Height
|2115 mm
|Length
|5220 mm
|Width
|1790 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2325 kg
|Gcm
|6800 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3300 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|180 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|281 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|10.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|248 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|339 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|281 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3400
|Torque RPM
|1200
|Maxiumum Torque
|430 Nm
|Makimum Power
|151 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/95 R16C
|Rear Tyre
|225/95 R16C
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Diesel, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Leading Arm, Rigid Axle
|Rear Suspension
|Diesel, Leaf Spring, Rigid Axle
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jterv71J300123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Antenna - Front Guard Mounted
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Auto Locking Hubs
- Antenna Harness
- Audio Navigation Unit - 16 CBU
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Active Traction Control
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- Audio Wiring Harness
- Brake Assist
- Barn Doors
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Bucket Front Seats
- Bench Seat Rear
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Chrome Exterior Mirrors
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Chrome & Painted Rear Bumper
- Chrome Roof Rails
- Cloth Seat & Door Trim
- Door Ajar Warning
- Diff Locks
- Diesel Particulate Defuser
- Diesel Particulate Filter
- Energy Absorbing Steering Column
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Front Bumper - Chrome & Painted
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Floor Mats - All Weather
- Glovebox Compartment
- Halogen Headlights
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Integral Power Steering
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Multi-media System with 6.1 inch Touch Screen
- Multi-function Clock
- Mud Flaps - Front
- Mud Flaps - Rear
- Map Pocket/s
- Over-Fender Flares
- Power Antenna
- Radio AM/FM
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Driver Seat
- Security Coded Audio System
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Smartphone Holder
- Snorkel
- Sound System with 4 Speakers
- Side Steps - Aluminium
- Steering Wheel - Urethane Type
- Toyota Link
- USB Input Socket
- Vented Bonnet
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Optional Paint - $675
Current Toyota Landcruiser 70 Series pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Lc76 Gxl + Diff Locks 4D Wagon
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$81,800
|Lc76 Gxl + Diff Locks 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$77,800
|Lc76 Workmate 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$73,700
|Lc78 Gxl Troopcarrier
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$80,400
|Lc78 Gxl Troopcarrier
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$84,400
|Lc78 Workmate (2 Seats) Troopcarrier
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$77,200
|Lc78 Workmate (2 Seats) Troopcarrier
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$81,200
|Lc79 Gx + Diff Locks C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$78,700
|Lc79 Gx + Diff Locks C/Chas
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$82,700
|Lc79 Gx C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$77,200
|Lc79 Gx C/Chas
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$81,200
|Lc79 Gxl C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$79,300
|Lc79 Gxl Double C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$81,800
|Lc79 Gxl C/Chas
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$83,300
|Lc79 Gxl Double C/Chas
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$85,800
|Lc79 Workmate + Diff Locks Double C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$79,200
|Lc79 Workmate + Diff Locks Double C/Chas
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$83,200
|Lc79 Workmate C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$75,300
|Lc79 Workmate Double C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$77,700
|Lc79 Workmate C/Chas
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$79,300
|Lc79 Workmate Double C/Chas
|4.5L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4Wd
|$81,700
