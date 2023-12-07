Specifications for the 2021 Toyota Landcruiser Prado Vx Flat Tailgate. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Toyota Landcruiser Prado Vx Flat Tailgate Gdj150R 2.8L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1585 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1585 mm
|Ground Clearance
|219 mm
|Wheelbase
|2790 mm
|Height
|1890 mm
|Length
|4825 mm
|Width
|1885 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2325 kg
|Gcm
|5990 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2990 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|87 L
|CO2 Emissions
|209 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|183 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|265 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|209 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3400
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|500 Nm
|Makimum Power
|150 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/60 R18
|Rear Tyre
|265/60 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone, Torsion Bar
|Rear Suspension
|4 Links, Coil Spring, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pilla
|VIN Number
|Jtebr9Fj705123456
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 19CY Multi Media Platform
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Seven Seat Interior
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Active Traction Control
- Android Auto
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bi-LED Headlights
- Brake Steer
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cargo Cover
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Diff Lock Rear
- DPF Activation Switch
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 4.2 Inch
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electroluminescent Gauges
- Flat Fold Seating - 3rd Row
- Fog Lights - LED
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Flat Tailgate
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Front Mud Guard
- Glass Hatch
- High-Speed Active Cruise Control
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Hill Descent Control
- Handsfree Mobile Communication
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Halogen Headlights
- Headrests - Active
- Heated Rear Seats - Outer
- Hill Start Assist
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Accented Steering Wheel
- Lane Departure Warning
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi Information Display
- Multi-media Pack
- MyToyota
- Night Vision with Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Parking Brake - Premium
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seats
- Premium Gear Knob
- Panoramic & Multi-terrain Monitor
- Pre-collision Systems
- Power Steering Variable
- Premium Steering Wheel
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Combination Lights
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Refrigerated Cool Box
- Roof Rails
- Retractable & Heated Side Mirrors
- Rear Mud Guard
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Road Sign Assist
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelt/s Emergency Locking Retractor
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats
- Split Fold Third Row Seat
- Smart Entry
- Smart Start with Vibration Sensor
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 14 Speakers
- Surround Sound System Premium
- Side Steps
- Side Steps - Illuminated
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Traction Control System
- Third Row Seats
- Touchscreen 9 inch
- Trailer Stability Control
- Toyota Safety Sense
- USB Input Socket
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Vehicle Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Premium Paint - $675
- Solid Paint
Current Toyota Landcruiser Prado pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Gx 7 Seat 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$63,700
|Gxl Flat Tailgate 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$67,800
|Gxl Prem Inter Flat Tailgate 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$69,400
|Gxl 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$67,800
|Gxl Premium Interior 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$71,200
|Gx 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$68,200
|Kakadu 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$85,300
|Kakadu Flat Tailgate 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$85,300
|Vx Flat Tailgate 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$74,900
|Vx 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$74,900
|Gx 7 Seat 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$61,100
|Gx 7 Seat 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$63,100
|Gxl Flat Tailgate 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$65,000
|Gxl Flat Tailgate 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$67,100
|Gxl Prem Inter Flat Tailgate 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$65,300
|Gxl Prem Inter Flat Tailgate 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$67,900
|Gxl 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$65,000
|Gxl 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$67,100
|Gxl Premium Interior 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$68,300
|Gxl Premium Interior 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$70,400
|Gx 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$66,900
|Gx 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$67,500
|Kakadu 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$81,800
|Kakadu 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$84,400
|Kakadu Flat Tailgate 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$81,800
|Kakadu Flat Tailgate 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$84,400
|Vx Flat Tailgate 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$71,900
|Vx Flat Tailgate 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$74,200
|Vx 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$71,900
|Vx 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$74,200
|Gx 7 Seat 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$65,380
|Gxl Flat Tailgate 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$69,530
|Gxl Prem Inter Flat Tailgate 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$73,000
|Gxl 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$69,530
|Gxl Premium Interior 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$73,000
|Gx 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$62,830
|Kakadu 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$87,468
|Kakadu Flat Tailgate 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$87,468
|Vx Flat Tailgate 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$76,848
|Vx 4D Wagon
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$76,848