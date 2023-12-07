Specifications for the 2021 Toyota Rav4 Edge (AWD) (Panoramic Sunroof). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Toyota Rav4 Edge (AWD) (Panoramic Sunroof) Axaa54R 2.5L Petrol 5D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1605 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1625 mm
|Ground Clearance
|195 mm
|Wheelbase
|2690 mm
|Height
|1690 mm
|Length
|4615 mm
|Width
|1855 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1705 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2215 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|CO2 Emissions
|153 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|132 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|190 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|153 g/km
|Engine
|Direct Fuel Inj
|Power RPM
|6600
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|243 Nm
|Makimum Power
|152 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/55 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/55 R19
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm, Trailing Wishbone
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jtmj13Fv90J123456
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- All-speed Active Cruise Control
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- AWD Indicator
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Curtain Airbags
- Centre Console Storage
- Centre Console Storage - Premium Trim
- Centre Console Tray
- Centre Lock
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Digital Rear View Mirror
- Display Screen 7 Inch
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Forward Collision Warning
- Front Grill - Silver
- Fog Lights - LED
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Start Assist
- Interior Door Handles - Premium
- Interior Door Switches - Premium
- Illuminated Door Switches
- Illuminated Entry
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Accented Door Trims
- Lane Departure Alert
- LED Headlights
- LED Interior Lighting
- Load Hooks
- Lane Trace Control
- Mud Flaps - Front
- Mud Flaps - Rear
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi Information Display
- Multi-media System with 8 inch Touch Screen
- Moonroof Tilt & Slide
- Off Road Dial
- Parabolic Headlights
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Power Lumbar Support Driver Seat
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Front Seat Driver 10 Way
- Premium Gear Knob
- Privacy Glass
- Parking Support Brake
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Pre-collision Systems
- Passenger Seat Manual Adjust 6 Way
- Panoramic Sunroof - Tilt & Slide
- Premium Steering Wheel
- Power Tailgate
- Panoramic View Monitor
- Power Windows
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Centre Armrest - Folding
- Rear Combination Lights LED
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert & Braking
- Remote Entry with Smart Start
- Roof Rails
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Satellite Navigation
- Silver Accented Front & Rear Underrun
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- SDL Media Manager
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Special Identifying Badging
- Synthetic Leather Door Armrest
- Synthetic Leather Trim
- Smart Entry
- Sound System with 9 Speakers
- Soft Touch Instrument Panel
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Sway Warning System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Toyota Safety Sense 2
- Twin Tailpipes
- Torque Vectoring Differential Rear
- Unique Grille
- Unique Front Fog Lamp Surrounds
- Unique Front & Rear Bumpers & Wheel Arches
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Vinyl Gear Knob
- Vinyl Shift Lever
- Wireless Device Charger
- Wheel Finish - Grey
- Wheel Finish - Matte
Optional Extras
- Mica Paint - $675
- Metallic Paint - $675
- Solid Paint
Current Toyota Rav4 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Gx (2Wd) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$46,300
|Gx (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$52,300
|Cruiser (2Wd) 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$56,500
|Cruiser (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$61,200
|Cruiser (2Wd) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$56,300
|Edge (AWD) 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$64,900
|Edge (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$67,400
|Edge (AWD) (Panoramic Sunroof) 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$66,400
|Gx (AWD) Hybr Full Size Spare 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$52,600
|Gx (2Wd) 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$42,300
|Gxl (2Wd) 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$50,000
|Gx (2Wd) Hybr Full Size Spare 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$49,200
|Gxl (2Wd) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$52,900
|Gxl (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$56,400
|Xse (2Wd) Hybrid Premium Paint 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$57,300
|Xse (AWD) Hybrid Premium Paint 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$57,600
|Gx (2Wd) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$42,260
|Gx (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$53,000
|Cruiser (2Wd) 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$48,910
|Cruiser (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$62,000
|Cruiser (2Wd) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$57,100
|Edge (AWD) 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$65,800
|Edge (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$68,300
|Edge (AWD) (Panoramic Sunroof) 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$67,300
|Gx (AWD) Hybr Full Size Spare 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$53,300
|Gx (2Wd) 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$39,760
|Gxl (2Wd) 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$43,310
|Gx (2Wd) Hybr Full Size Spare 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$42,560
|Gxl (2Wd) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$45,810
|Gxl (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$57,100
|Xse (2Wd) Hybrid Premium Paint 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$49,585
|Xse (AWD) Hybrid Premium Paint 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$58,400