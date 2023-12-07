Specifications for the 2021 Toyota Rav4 Gx (AWD) Hybrid Nav. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Toyota Rav4 Gx (AWD) Hybrid Nav Axah54R 2.5L Hybrid 5D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1605 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1625 mm
|Ground Clearance
|190 mm
|Wheelbase
|2690 mm
|Height
|1685 mm
|Length
|4600 mm
|Width
|1855 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1705 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2230 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|575 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|CO2 Emissions
|109 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|4.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|109 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|112 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|109 g/km
|Engine
|Direct Fuel Inj
|Power RPM
|5700
|Torque RPM
|3600
|Maxiumum Torque
|221 Nm
|Makimum Power
|131 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/65 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/65 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm, Trailing Wishbone
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jtmbw3Fv10J123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Cornering Assist
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Auto Limited Slip Differential
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- All-speed Active Cruise Control
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bag Hooks
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Cargo Area Net Pocket
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Centre Console Storage
- Centre Console Tray
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cup Holders - Rear Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Mode Selection
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 4.2 Inch
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Indicator
- ECO Mode
- Electric Motor
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Extra USB Socket/s
- EV Mode
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - Front
- Front Footwell Lights - LED
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Hybrid Meter Displays
- Headrests Front
- Headrests Rear
- Hill Start Assist
- Hybrid Drive System
- Impact Absorbing Body Structure
- Illuminated Cup Holders - Front
- Illuminated Entry
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Accented Steering Wheel
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Lane Sway Warning
- Lane Trace Control
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Mobile Assistant
- Mud Flaps - Rear
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi Information Display
- Miracast
- Multi-media System with 8 inch Touch Screen
- Navigation System
- Nickel Metal Hydride Battery
- Normal Mode
- Noise, Vibration & Harshness Package
- Overhead Console/s
- Off Road Dial
- Off Road Mode
- Open Tray Drivers Seat
- Open Tray Passenger Seat
- Pre-Collision Brake Assist
- Pre-Collision Braking System
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Projector Headlights
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Pre-Collision Warning System
- Pre-collision Systems
- Premium Steering Wheel
- Power Windows Front
- Power Windows Rear
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest - Folding
- Rear Combination Lights
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Reversible Carpet/Vinyl Cargo Mat
- Reclining Rear Seats
- Remote Entry with Smart Start
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Rear Lights - LED
- Road Sign Assist
- Rear Spoiler Tailgate Mounted
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Steering Assist
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Siri Compatibility
- Sports Mode
- Smart Device Link
- Smart Start
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Soft Touch Instrument Panel
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Traction Control System
- TFT Display
- Trail Mode
- Touchscreen 8 inch
- Trailer Stability Control
- Toyota Safety Sense 2
- Twin Tailpipes
- USB Input Socket
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Vinyl Gear Knob
- Variable Luggage Compartment Floor Level
- Voice Recognition System - Enhanced
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Vinyl Shift Lever
Optional Extras
- Crystal Shine Paint - $675
- Mica Paint - $675
- Metallic Paint - $675
- Solid Paint - $675
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel - $300
Current Toyota Rav4 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Gx (2Wd) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$46,300
|Gx (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$52,300
|Cruiser (2Wd) 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$56,500
|Cruiser (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$61,200
|Cruiser (2Wd) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$56,300
|Edge (AWD) 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$64,900
|Edge (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$67,400
|Edge (AWD) (Panoramic Sunroof) 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$66,400
|Gx (AWD) Hybr Full Size Spare 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$52,600
|Gx (2Wd) 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$42,300
|Gxl (2Wd) 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$50,000
|Gx (2Wd) Hybr Full Size Spare 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$49,200
|Gxl (2Wd) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$52,900
|Gxl (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$56,400
|Xse (2Wd) Hybrid Premium Paint 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$57,300
|Xse (AWD) Hybrid Premium Paint 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$57,600
|Gx (2Wd) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$42,260
|Gx (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$53,000
|Cruiser (2Wd) 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$48,910
|Cruiser (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$62,000
|Cruiser (2Wd) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$57,100
|Edge (AWD) 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$65,800
|Edge (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$68,300
|Edge (AWD) (Panoramic Sunroof) 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$67,300
|Gx (AWD) Hybr Full Size Spare 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$53,300
|Gx (2Wd) 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$39,760
|Gxl (2Wd) 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$43,310
|Gx (2Wd) Hybr Full Size Spare 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$42,560
|Gxl (2Wd) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$45,810
|Gxl (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$57,100
|Xse (2Wd) Hybrid Premium Paint 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$49,585
|Xse (AWD) Hybrid Premium Paint 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$58,400