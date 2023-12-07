Specifications for the 2021 Toyota Rav4 Gx (AWD) Hybrid Nav. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Toyota Rav4 Gx (AWD) Hybrid Nav Axah54R 2.5L Hybrid 5D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1605 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1625 mm
|Ground Clearance
|190 mm
|Wheelbase
|2690 mm
|Height
|1685 mm
|Length
|4600 mm
|Width
|1855 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1705 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2230 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|CO2 Emissions
|109 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|4.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|109 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|112 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|109 g/km
|Engine
|Direct Fuel Inj
|Power RPM
|5700
|Torque RPM
|3600
|Maxiumum Torque
|221 Nm
|Makimum Power
|131 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/65 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/65 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm, Trailing Wishbone
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jtmbw3Fv10J123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- All-speed Active Cruise Control
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Curtain Airbags
- Centre Console Storage
- Centre Console Tray
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Upholstery
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 4.2 Inch
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electric Motor
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Extra USB Socket/s
- EV Mode
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - LED
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Hill Start Assist
- Hybrid Drive System
- Illuminated Entry
- Engine Immobiliser
- Lane Departure Alert
- LED Headlights
- LED Interior Lighting
- Load Hooks
- Lane Trace Control
- Mud Flaps - Rear
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi Information Display
- Multi-media System with 8 inch Touch Screen
- Nickel Metal Hydride Battery
- Off Road Dial
- Off Road Mode
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Projector Headlights
- Parking Support Brake
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
- Pre-collision Systems
- Premium Steering Wheel
- Power Windows
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Centre Armrest - Folding
- Rear Combination Lights LED
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Remote Entry with Smart Start
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- SDL Media Manager
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Synthetic Leather Door Armrest
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Soft Touch Instrument Panel
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Sway Warning System
- Trail Mode
- Trailer Stability Control
- Toyota Safety Sense 2
- Twin Tailpipes
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Vinyl Gear Knob
- Vinyl Shift Lever
- Wheel Finish - Grey
Optional Extras
- Mica Paint - $675
- Metallic Paint - $675
- Solid Paint
Current Toyota Rav4 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Gx (2Wd) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$46,300
|Gx (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$52,300
|Cruiser (2Wd) 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$56,500
|Cruiser (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$61,200
|Cruiser (2Wd) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$56,300
|Edge (AWD) 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$64,900
|Edge (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$67,400
|Edge (AWD) (Panoramic Sunroof) 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$66,400
|Gx (AWD) Hybr Full Size Spare 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$52,600
|Gx (2Wd) 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$42,300
|Gxl (2Wd) 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$50,000
|Gx (2Wd) Hybr Full Size Spare 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$49,200
|Gxl (2Wd) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$52,900
|Gxl (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$56,400
|Xse (2Wd) Hybrid Premium Paint 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$57,300
|Xse (AWD) Hybrid Premium Paint 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$57,600
|Gx (2Wd) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$42,260
|Gx (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$53,000
|Cruiser (2Wd) 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$48,910
|Cruiser (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$62,000
|Cruiser (2Wd) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$57,100
|Edge (AWD) 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$65,800
|Edge (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$68,300
|Edge (AWD) (Panoramic Sunroof) 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$67,300
|Gx (AWD) Hybr Full Size Spare 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$53,300
|Gx (2Wd) 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$39,760
|Gxl (2Wd) 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$43,310
|Gx (2Wd) Hybr Full Size Spare 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$42,560
|Gxl (2Wd) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$45,810
|Gxl (AWD) Hybrid 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$57,100
|Xse (2Wd) Hybrid Premium Paint 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$49,585
|Xse (AWD) Hybrid Premium Paint 5D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$58,400