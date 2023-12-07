Specifications for the 2021 Toyota Yaris Cross Urban Hybrid (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Toyota Yaris Cross Urban Hybrid (AWD) Mxpj15R 1.5L Hybrid 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Light
|Tracking Front
|1515 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1515 mm
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|Wheelbase
|2560 mm
|Height
|1590 mm
|Length
|4180 mm
|Width
|1765 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1265 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1720 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|36 L
|CO2 Emissions
|90 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|99 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|80 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|90 g/km
|Engine
|Port Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|3800
|Maxiumum Torque
|120 Nm
|Makimum Power
|67 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/50 R18
|Rear Tyre
|215/50 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Right Hand Front Floorpan
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jtdkcac360L123456
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 19CY Multi Media Platform
- 281mm Rear Brakes
- 283mm Front Brakes
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Cornering Assist
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Active High Beam Control
- Automatic Collision Notification
- Apple Car Play
- Active Safety Group
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Adjustable Passenger Seat - Manual
- Auto Retractable Door Mirrors
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- Auto Mode
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bag Hooks
- Brake Assist
- Boost Converter
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Brake Control Systems
- Back Guide Monitor
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Brake Lights - LED
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Storage
- Centre Console Tray
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Collision Avoidance System
- Connect App Services
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Upholstery
- Crosswind Assist
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Clock
- Dynamic Cruise Control
- DC/DC Converter
- Data Communication Module with SOS Function
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 7 Inch
- Digital Speedometer
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Call Button
- ECO Mode
- Electric Motor
- Electric Power Steering
- Emergency Steering Assist
- Emergency Signal System - Hazard Type
- Extra USB Socket/s
- EV Mode
- Front Door Airbag Pressure Sensor/s
- Fog Lights - Rear LED
- Glovebox Compartment
- High-Speed Active Cruise Control
- Hill Descent Control
- Handsfree Mobile Communication
- Heated Front Seats
- Headrests Front
- Headrests Rear
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light - LED
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Head Up Display
- Hybrid Vehicle Battery Pack
- Hybrid Drive System
- Impact Absorbing Body Structure
- Illuminated Entry
- Engine Immobiliser
- Induction Motor - Rear
- Inverter
- Leather Accented Steering Wheel
- Lane Centering Function
- Lane Departure Alert
- LED Headlights
- LED Indicators
- Lithium-ion Battery
- Lane Trace Assist
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi Information Display 4.2 inch LCD
- Miracast
- Multi-terrain Select
- Painted Grille
- Post Collision Braking
- Pre-Collision Brake Assist
- Pre-Collision Braking System
- Power Control Unit
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seat Driver
- Parking Support Brake
- Pre-load Differential
- Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
- Power Mode
- Pre-Collision Warning System
- Pre-collision Systems
- Power Tailgate
- Panoramic View Monitor
- Power Windows
- Radar Cruise Control
- Remote Beep & Flash
- Rear Combination Lights LED
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert & Braking
- Rear LED Reverse Lamp
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Road Sign Assist
- Rear Spoiler Hatch Mounted
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Steering Assist
- Side Airbags - Centre
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Selectable AWD Mode Control
- Satellite Navigation
- Separate Boot Deck Board
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Side Door Impact Beams
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats
- Special Identifying Badging
- Synthetic Leather Side Trimmed Seats
- Speed Limit Warning
- Smart Entry
- Smart Start
- Snow Mode
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger Rear
- Speed Limit Information
- Speed Recognition
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- School Zone Speed Detection
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Trail Mode
- Trailer Stability Control
- Toyota Safety Sense
- Turn Assist
- USB Input Socket
- Vehicle Customisation Function
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Vehicle Stability Control Steering Assisted
- Vehicle Tracker
- Wheel Finish - Dark Grey
- Wheel Finish - Machine
- Warm-up Control
Optional Extras
- Crystal Pearl Paint - $500
- Mica Metallic Paint - $500
- Metallic Paint - $500
Current Toyota Yaris Cross pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Gxl Hybrid (AWD) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$36,950
|Gx Hybrid 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$30,900
|Gxl Hybrid 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$33,950
|Gx Hybrid (AWD) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$33,900
|Gr Sport Hybrid (Two-Tone) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$37,505
|Gr Sport Hybrid 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$36,930
|Urban Hybrid (Two-Tone) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$38,230
|Urban Hybrid (AWD) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$39,880
|Urban Hybrid (AWD) (Two-Tone) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$41,230
|Urban Hybrid 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$36,880