Specifications for the 2021 Volkswagen Amarok Tdi550 V6 Core 4Motion. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1654 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1658 mm
|Ground Clearance
|192 mm
|Wheelbase
|3095 mm
|Height
|1834 mm
|Length
|5264 mm
|Width
|1954 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2091 kg
|Gcm
|6000 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3080 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|989 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|CO2 Emissions
|240 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|9.1 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|212 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|278 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|240 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|2500
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|550 Nm
|Makimum Power
|165 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/65 R17
|Rear Tyre
|245/65 R17
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|A-Frame Arm, Anti Roll Bar, Double Wishbone, Transverse Link
|Rear Suspension
|Leaf Spring, Multi-Layer Rigid Axle, Stabiliser Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Front Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wv1Zzz2Hz#*123456
|Country Manufactured
|Argentina
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 300mm Rear Brakes
- 332mm Front Brakes
- 4Motion Transmission - Permanent
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Apple Car Play
- Air-conditioning - Single Zone
- Active Roll Control
- Automatic Hold Function
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Black Rear Bumper
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Storage
- Centre Console with Armrest
- Chrome Radiator Grille Highlights
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Cup Holders - Rear Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Connect App Services
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Upholstery
- Digital Clock
- Diesel Particulate Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Entry Assist Grips
- Entry Assist Grips - Rear
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Control Unit
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exhaust Gas Recirculation
- Electronic Stability Program
- Flip/Folding key
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Headrests - Adjustable Rear Seats
- Hill Descent Control
- Halogen Headlights
- Headlight Range Adjustment
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Vehicle Jack
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi Collision Brake
- Memory Card Reader
- Mechanical Diff Lock
- Multi-function Display Plus
- Mud Flaps - Front & Rear
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MirrorLink
- Multi-media System with 6.33 inch Touchscreen
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Optical Parking System
- Off Road ABS
- Off Road Mode
- Overhead Storage Compartment/s
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Steering
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable - Manual
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows with Roll-back Function
- Radio AM/FM
- Roof Bar Mounting Points
- Rubber Floor Covering - Cabin Only
- Roof Gutter Inserts - Black
- Rear Step Bumper
- Rear Seat Backrest Forward Folding
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Remote Window Closing
- Remote Window Opening
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Solar Control Glass
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Separate Headlight & Fog Light Switch
- Speed Limit Warning
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Thorax Airbag - Driver
- Thorax Airbag - Passenger
- Tool Kit
- Trailer Stability Control
- Underbody Protection
- USB Input Socket
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Vanity Mirror - Driver
- Vanity Mirror - Passenger
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wheel Arch Extensions
Optional Extras
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s - $160
- Automatic Headlights & Rain Sensing Wipers - $350
- Driver Pack - $870
- Fog Lights - Front - $410
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats - $360
- Locking Tailgate - $120
- Metallic Paint - $700
- Pearl Effect Paint - $700
- XL Chassis Only (CAXC) - $10,595
- XXL Extension with Tub (CAXL) - $18,995
- XXL Chassis Only (CXLC) - $13,595
- XXL Extension with Tub (CXXL) - $21,995
