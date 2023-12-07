WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Amarok
  4. Tdi550 V6 Core 4Motion

2021 Volkswagen Amarok Tdi550 V6 Core 4Motion 2H My22 3.0L Diesel Dual Cab Utility

2021 Volkswagen Amarok Tdi550 V6 Core 4Motion 2H My22 3.0L Diesel Dual Cab Utility details
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2021 Volkswagen Amarok Tdi550 V6 Core 4Motion. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Volkswagen Amarok News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1654 mm
Tracking Rear 1658 mm
Ground Clearance 192 mm
Wheelbase 3095 mm
Height 1834 mm
Length 5264 mm
Width 1954 mm
Kerb Weight 2091 kg
Gcm 6000 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3080 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 989 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 240 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 9.1 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 212 g/km
CO2 Urban 278 g/km
CO2 Combined 240 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 2500
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 550 Nm
Makimum Power 165 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/65 R17
Rear Tyre 245/65 R17
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx17
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension A-Frame Arm, Anti Roll Bar, Double Wishbone, Transverse Link
Rear Suspension Leaf Spring, Multi-Layer Rigid Axle, Stabiliser Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Front Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Wv1Zzz2Hz#*123456
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
Country Manufactured Argentina

Current Volkswagen Amarok pricing and specs

Aventura Tsi452 4Motion Dual Cab Utility 2.3L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD $82,990
Aventura Tdi600 4Motion Dual Cab Utility 3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD $82,990
Core Tdi405 4Motion Dual Cab Utility 2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD $55,490
Life Tdi500 4Motion Dual Cab Utility 2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD $59,490
Panamericana Tdi600 4Motion Dual Cab Utility 3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD $78,990
Style Tdi500 4Motion Dual Cab Utility 2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD $69,740
Style Tdi600 4Motion Dual Cab Utility 3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD $73,740