Specifications for the 2021 Volkswagen Amarok Tdi580 V6 Black Edtn 4Motion. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1654 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1658 mm
|Ground Clearance
|192 mm
|Wheelbase
|3097 mm
|Height
|2018 mm
|Length
|5264 mm
|Width
|1954 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2133 kg
|Gcm
|6000 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3080 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|947 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|CO2 Emissions
|250 g/km
|Fuel Economy City
|9.5 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|250 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3250
|Torque RPM
|1400
|Maxiumum Torque
|580 Nm
|Makimum Power
|190 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/60 R18
|Rear Tyre
|255/60 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|A-Frame Arm, Anti Roll Bar, Double Wishbone, Transverse Link
|Rear Suspension
|Leaf Spring, Multi-Layer Rigid Axle, Stabiliser Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Front Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|8Awzzz2Hz#*123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|Argentina
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 300mm Rear Brakes
- 332mm Front Brakes
- 4Motion AWD
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- App-connect Interface
- Apple Car Play
- Automatic Hold Function
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Bi-Xenon Headlights
- Black Rear Bumper
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Console - Centre Floor
- Carpet Floor Covering - Cabin Only
- Chrome Radiator Grille Highlights
- Chrome Highlight - Interior
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Cup Holders - Rear Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Upholstery
- Discover Media Audio & Sat Nav System
- Diesel Particulate Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Control Unit
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exhaust Gas Recirculation
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Extended Wheel Arch Flares
- Flip/Folding key
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Gloss Black Dashboard Highlights
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headrests - Adjustable Rear Seats
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Hill Holder
- Headlight Range Adjustment
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light - LED
- Engine Immobiliser
- Vehicle Jack
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Locking Tailgate
- Multi Collision Brake
- Memory Card Reader
- Mechanical Diff Lock
- Multi-function Display
- Mud Flaps - Front & Rear
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MirrorLink
- Multi-media System with 6.33 inch Touchscreen
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Navigation System
- Optical Parking System
- Off Road ABS
- Off Road Mode
- Overhead Storage Compartment/s
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows with Roll-back Function
- Radio AM/FM
- Roof Bar Mounting Points
- Roof Gutter Inserts - Black
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Rear Step Bumper
- Rear Seat Backrest Forward Folding
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Remote Window Closing
- Remote Window Opening
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Styling Bar (Black) Standard Type
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Driver Seat
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Storage Compartment Under the Front Seats
- Solar Control Glass
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Separate Headlight & Fog Light Switch
- Speed Limit Warning
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Side Steps - Illuminated
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Traction Control System
- Tailgate - Comfort Closing
- Tool Kit
- Tinted Rear Lights
- Trailer Stability Control
- Tinted Windows
- Underbody Protection
- USB Input Socket
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Vanity Mirror - Driver
- Vanity Mirror - Passenger
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Alpine Pack - $6,090
- Alpine Plus Pack - $12,090
- Metallic Paint - $710
- Off Road Tyre Pack - $1,590
- Pearl Effect Paint - $710
Current Volkswagen Amarok pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Aventura Tsi452 4Motion Dual Cab Utility
|2.3L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$82,990
|Aventura Tdi600 4Motion Dual Cab Utility
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$82,990
|Core Tdi405 4Motion Dual Cab Utility
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$55,490
|Life Tdi500 4Motion Dual Cab Utility
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$59,490
|Panamericana Tdi600 4Motion Dual Cab Utility
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$78,990
|Style Tdi500 4Motion Dual Cab Utility
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$69,740
|Style Tdi600 4Motion Dual Cab Utility
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$73,740