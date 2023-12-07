Specifications for the 2021 Volkswagen Caddy 5 California Tsi220. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Volkswagen Caddy 5 California Tsi220 Sk My22.5 1.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1566 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1602 mm
|Ground Clearance
|179 mm
|Wheelbase
|2970 mm
|Height
|1800 mm
|Length
|4853 mm
|Width
|1855 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1634 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2220 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|586 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|141 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|131 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|157 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|141 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4500
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|220 Nm
|Makimum Power
|84 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|215/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Longitudinally Guided Rear Axle, Panhard Rod
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
|Compliance Location
|Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
|VIN Number
|Wv2Zzzskz#*123456
|Vehicle Segment
|People Movers Up To 60K
|Country Manufactured
|Poland
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 2nd Row Removable Seats
- Climate Control - 2 Zone
- 300mm Rear Brakes
- 312mm Front Brakes
- Seven Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Additional Sound Acoustics - Front & Rear Cabin
- Additional Interior Lighting
- Additional Ventilation Vents
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Hold Function
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Black Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Battery Energy Recuperation
- Breakaway Interior Mirror
- Bench Seat Rear
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- California Package
- Chrome Air Vents
- Centre Console with Armrest
- Comfort Drive Travel Assist Package
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Chrome Badging
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Composition Media Audio
- Connect App Services
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cushion Tilt Adjustment - Driver
- Cushion Tilt Adjustment - Front Passenger
- Cloth Upholstery
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Daytime Running Lights
- Emergency Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electromechanical Power Steering
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Foldable Bed
- Front Centre Armrest - Adjustable
- Front Assist
- Fixed Rear Windows - Passenger Compartment
- Grab Handles - Front Seats
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Halogen Headlights
- Hill Start Assist
- Inner Door Handle Surrounds - Chrome
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Keyless Start
- Lane Assist
- Light Absorbing Glass Rear Side & Rear Windows
- Lane Change System Side Assist incl (BSM & RCTA)
- Lifting Tailgate
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- LED Tailgate Surround Lighting
- Multi Collision Brake
- Multi-colour Digital Cockpit
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map Reading Lights - LED
- Overhead Storage Shelf/Shelves
- Park Assist
- Power Child Locks
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Pedestrian Monitoring Function
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Power Latching Tailgate
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Power Windows Front
- Rain Sensor
- Roadside Assist Support Package
- Roof Rails - Black Finish
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Centre
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Storage Bag/s
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Solar Control Glass
- Solar Control Glass - Front Windows
- Seat Cushion Length Adjustment
- Sliding Door Windowed - Left
- Sliding Door Windowed - Right
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Speed Limiting Device
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Driver
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger front
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger Rear
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Shift by Wire Drive Selector
- Touchscreen 8.25 inch
- Table & Chairs
- Traction Control System
- Tailgate - Windowed
- Tailgate Window - Heated
- Ticket Holders - Sunvisors (both)
- Trail Preparation
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
Optional Extras
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s - $75
- Alarm System/Tow Away Protection/Int Surveillance - $620
- Alloy Spare Wheel with OE Tyre/Tool Kit/Jack - $255
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,220
- Central Locking System with Fingerprint - $710
- Discover Media Navigation with 10 inch Touchscreen - $1,625
- Light Assist - Auto High Beam Function - $265
- LED Headlights & Separate Daytime Running Lights - $1,370
- Loading Edge Protection - Black - $305
- Lifting Tailgate with Power Latching - $415
- LED Headlights & (DRLS) & (ADHR) & (CNLP) - $2,020
- Metallic Paint - $1,115
- Navigation Pack - $1,660
- Paint Colour Special - $305
- Pearl Effect Paint - $1,115
- Power Latching Sliding Door - Left - $315
- Power Latching Sliding Door - Right - $315
- Rear Combination Lights LED - $305
- Solid Paint
- Panoramic Sunroof - Glass - $1,420
- Wireless Apple Car Play - $35
- Winter Package - $810
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating/Laminated & Heated - $405
Current Volkswagen Caddy 5 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Cargo Tsi220 Van
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$43,990
|Cargo Tsi220 Van
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$40,990
|Cargo Tdi280 Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$42,990
|Cargo Tdi320 Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$45,990
|Cargo Maxi Tsi220 Van
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$45,990
|Cargo Maxi Tsi220 Van
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$42,990
|Cargo Maxi Tdi280 Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$44,990
|Cargo Maxi Tdi320 Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$47,990
|Tsi220 4D Crew Van
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$50,090
|Tdi320 4D Crew Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$52,090
|Cargo Tsi220 Van
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$39,400
|Cargo Tsi220 Van
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$36,700
|Cargo Tdi280 Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$38,500
|Cargo Tdi320 Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$41,200
|Cargo Maxi Tsi220 Van
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$41,200
|Cargo Maxi Tsi220 Van
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$38,500
|Cargo Maxi Tdi280 Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$40,300
|Cargo Maxi Tdi320 Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$43,000
|Tsi220 4D Crew Van
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$44,800
|Tdi320 4D Crew Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$46,600
|California Tsi220 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$62,090
|California Tdi320 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$64,090
|Life Maxi Tsi220 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$56,790
|Life Maxi Tdi320 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$58,790
|Maxi Tsi220 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$52,290
|Maxi Tdi320 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$54,290
|California Tsi220 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$59,600
|California Tdi320 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$61,500
|Life Maxi Tsi220 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$54,500
|Life Maxi Tdi320 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$56,400
|Maxi Tsi220 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$50,200
|Maxi Tdi320 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$52,100