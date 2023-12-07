Specifications for the 2021 Volkswagen Caddy 5 Cargo Maxi Tsi220. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Volkswagen Caddy 5 Cargo Maxi Tsi220 Skn My22 1.5L Petrol Van
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1855 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1855 mm
|Ground Clearance
|179 mm
|Wheelbase
|2970 mm
|Height
|1860 mm
|Length
|4853 mm
|Width
|1614 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1525 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2250 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|725 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|141 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|131 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|157 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|141 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4500
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|220 Nm
|Makimum Power
|84 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|215/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Longitudinally Guided Rear Axle, Panhard Rod
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
|Compliance Location
|Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
|VIN Number
|Wv1Zzzskz#*123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Vans/Cc 2.5-3.5T
|Country Manufactured
|Poland
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- App-connect Interface
- Apple Car Play
- Automatic Door Locks - Programmable
- Adaptive Electronic Stability Program
- Automatic Lighting Control
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- Brake Assist
- Black Door Handles - Exterior
- Barn Doors With Windows
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Breakaway Interior Mirror
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Bumpers - Grey
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Cruise Control
- Console - Centre Floor
- Centre Console Storage
- Centre Console Storage - Front
- Chrome Highlight - Interior
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Central Locking Remote Control - Additional Key
- Composition Media Audio
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Cloth Upholstery
- City Emergency Brake
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Digital Speedometer
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electromechanical Power Steering
- Electric Parking Brake
- Front Assist
- Grab Handles - Front Seats
- Headrests - Adjustable Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- High Partition with Window & Grille
- Headlight Range Adjustment
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Instrument Panel Light Dimmer
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Vehicle Jack
- LED Cargo Area Lighting
- Low Fuel Warning
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Low Light Sensor
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Laminated Windscreen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Display Plus
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Maintenance Interval Indicator
- MirrorLink
- Map Reading Lights - LED
- Manual Temperature Control
- Overhead Storage Compartment/s
- Overhead Storage Shelf/Shelves
- Portable Ash Tray
- Post Collision Braking
- Power Child Locks
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Display
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Power Windows Fr/ Comfort Control/Circuit Breaker
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Combination Lights
- Rubber Floor Covering - Cabin Only
- Preparation for roof Rails
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Manual Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Solar Control Glass
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Sliding Door Rail/s - Silver
- Separate Load Compartment Locking System
- Speed Limiting Device
- Speed Limit Warning
- Sound System with 4 Speakers
- Sliding Door - Left Hand Side
- Sliding Door - Right Hand Side
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Side Trim Panels
- Steering Wheel - Flat Bottomed
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Steel Wheels
- Touchscreen 8.25 inch
- Traction Control System
- Ticket Holders - Sunvisors (both)
- Tool Kit
- Twin Headlights
- USB Input Socket
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Wheel Finish - Silver
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating
Optional Extras
- Climate Control - 2 Zone with Allergen Filter - $610
- Adaptive Cruise Control - $915
- (AEB & FRAS) with Pedestrian Monitoring - $205
- Alarm System/Tow Away Protection/Int Surveillance - $620
- Appearance Pack - $1,475
- Alloy Spare Wheel with OE Tyre/Tool Kit/Jack - $255
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,220
- Body Coloured Bumpers - $510
- Barn Doors
- (BEM) & (BCDH) & Silver Sliding Door Rail - $235
- Comfort Drive Travel Assist Package - $5,075
- Central Locking System with Keyless Start - $205
- Control Module - $610
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio - $355
- Driver Assist Pack - $2,795
- Discover Media Navigation with 10 inch Touchscreen - $1,625
- Fog Lights - Front with Cornering Function - $570
- Heat-insulating Front/Light Absorbing Rear Windows - $405
- Heated Front Seats - $610
- Light Assist - Auto High Beam Function - $265
- LED Headlights & Separate Daytime Running Lights - $1,370
- Loading Edge Protection - Black - $305
- Lifting Tailgate - $175
- Lifting Tailgate with Power Latching - $415
- LED Headlights & (DRLS) & (ADHR) & (CNLP) - $2,020
- Lights & Vision Package - $530
- Multi-colour Digital Cockpit - $915
- Metallic Paint - $1,115
- Navigation Pack - $1,660
- Park Assist & Park Distance Control - $1,005
- Paint Colour Special - $305
- Pearl Effect Paint - $1,115
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding - $325
- Power Latching Sliding Door - Left - $630
- Power Latching Sliding Door - Right - $630
- Rear Combination Lights LED - $305
- Rubber Floor Covering - Load Compartment - $530
- Roof Rails - Black Finish - $405
- Sliding Door Windowed - Left - $325
- Sliding Door Windowed - Right - $325
- Solid Paint
- Tech Pack - $1,355
- Trailer Hitch Preparation - $415
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $255
- Upholstery - Leatherette - $225
- Wooden Cargo Area Covering - Anti-skid - $1,035
- Window Package - Barn Doors - $1,240
- Window Package - Lifting Tailgate - $1,340
Current Volkswagen Caddy 5 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Cargo Tsi220 Van
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$43,990
|Cargo Tsi220 Van
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$40,990
|Cargo Tdi280 Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$42,990
|Cargo Tdi320 Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$45,990
|Cargo Maxi Tsi220 Van
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$45,990
|Cargo Maxi Tsi220 Van
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$42,990
|Cargo Maxi Tdi280 Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$44,990
|Cargo Maxi Tdi320 Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$47,990
|Tsi220 4D Crew Van
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$50,090
|Tdi320 4D Crew Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$52,090
|Cargo Tsi220 Van
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$39,400
|Cargo Tsi220 Van
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$36,700
|Cargo Tdi280 Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$38,500
|Cargo Tdi320 Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$41,200
|Cargo Maxi Tsi220 Van
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$41,200
|Cargo Maxi Tsi220 Van
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$38,500
|Cargo Maxi Tdi280 Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$40,300
|Cargo Maxi Tdi320 Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$43,000
|Tsi220 4D Crew Van
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$44,800
|Tdi320 4D Crew Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$46,600
|California Tsi220 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$62,090
|California Tdi320 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$64,090
|Life Maxi Tsi220 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$56,790
|Life Maxi Tdi320 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$58,790
|Maxi Tsi220 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$52,290
|Maxi Tdi320 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$54,290
|California Tsi220 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$59,600
|California Tdi320 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$61,500
|Life Maxi Tsi220 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$54,500
|Life Maxi Tdi320 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$56,400
|Maxi Tsi220 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$50,200
|Maxi Tdi320 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$52,100