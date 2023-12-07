WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Caddy 5
  4. Cargo Tdi320

2021 Volkswagen Caddy 5 Cargo Tdi320 Skn My22 2.0L Diesel Van

2021 Volkswagen Caddy 5 Cargo Tdi320 Skn My22 2.0L Diesel Van details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 2
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 2021 Volkswagen Caddy 5 Cargo Tdi320. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Volkswagen News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1855 mm
Tracking Rear 1855 mm
Ground Clearance 180 mm
Wheelbase 2755 mm
Height 1856 mm
Length 4500 mm
Width 1614 mm
Kerb Weight 1526 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2250 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 724 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 129 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 4.9 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 116 g/km
CO2 Urban 152 g/km
CO2 Combined 129 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 4250
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 320 Nm
Makimum Power 90 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/60 R16
Rear Tyre 205/60 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx16
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Longitudinally Guided Rear Axle, Panhard Rod

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
Compliance Location Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
VIN Number Wv1Zzzskz#*123456
Vehicle Segment Vans/Cc 2.5-3.5T
Country Manufactured Poland

Current Volkswagen Caddy 5 pricing and specs

Cargo Tsi220 Van 1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD $43,990
Cargo Tsi220 Van 1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD $40,990
Cargo Tdi280 Van 2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, FWD $42,990
Cargo Tdi320 Van 2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD $45,990
Cargo Maxi Tsi220 Van 1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD $45,990