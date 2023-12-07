Specifications for the 2021 Volkswagen Caddy Maxi Trendline Tsi220. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Volkswagen Caddy Maxi Trendline Tsi220 2K My20 1.4L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1537 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1544 mm
|Ground Clearance
|175 mm
|Wheelbase
|3006 mm
|Height
|1831 mm
|Length
|4878 mm
|Width
|1793 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1555 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2280 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|630 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|138 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|125 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|162 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|138 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4800
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|220 Nm
|Makimum Power
|92 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Double Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Leaf Spring, Rigid Axle
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Drive Side Luggage Compartment
|Compliance Location
|On C-Pillar Behind Lh Door
|VIN Number
|Wv2Zzz2Kz#X123456
|Vehicle Segment
|People Movers
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Barn Doors
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- City Brake Support Forward
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Collision Warning - Full Auto Brake
- Driver Awareness Alert
- Digital Clock
- Driver Lumbar Support
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Centre Armrest
- Forward Collision Warning
- Flip/Folding key
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Grab Handles - Front Seats
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headrests - Adjustable Front Seats
- Halogen Headlights
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Instrument Panel Light Dimmer
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Low Fuel Warning
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Overhead Storage Shelf/Shelves
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Rear Wing Doors
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Storage Compartment Under the Front Seats
- Sliding Side Door
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tool Kit
- Vinyl Floor Covering
Optional Extras
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,020
- Comfort Pack - $720
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus - $440
- Driver Assist Pack - $1,730
- Driver Assist Pack Plus - $1,050
- Media Pack - $1,320
- Multi-media Pack - $2,030
- Metallic Paint - $920
- Pearl Effect Paint - $920
- Solid Paint - $220
- Tow Hitch Receiver - $300
- Voice Recognition System - $310
- Xenon Headlights - LED Signature - $1,260