Specifications for the 2021 Volkswagen Caravelle Trendline Tdi340 Lwb. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Volkswagen Caravelle Trendline Tdi340 Lwb T6.1 My21 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|9
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1632 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1638 mm
|Ground Clearance
|222 mm
|Wheelbase
|3403 mm
|Height
|1990 mm
|Length
|2304 mm
|Width
|1904 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2183 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3080 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|897 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|CO2 Emissions
|175 g/km
|Fuel Economy City
|6.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|166 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|191 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|175 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3250
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|340 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/65 R16C
|Rear Tyre
|215/65 R16C
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Xjx16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Xjx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Leading Arm
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|VIN Number
|Wv2Zzz7Hza*123456
|Vehicle Segment
|People Movers
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 294mm Rear Brakes
- 308mm Front Brakes
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Nine Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- AdBlue Tank
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bench Seat 2nd Row - 2 Person
- Bench Seat 3rd Row - 2 Person
- Bench Seat 3rd Row - 3 Person
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Front Garnish
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Connect App Services
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Cloth Upholstery
- Crosswind Assist
- City Emergency Brake
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electromechanical Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Program
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Front Assist
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Halogen Headlights
- Headrests Front
- Headrests Rear
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Hill Start Assist
- Interior Carpeted
- Engine Immobiliser
- LED Interior Lighting
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Model Badge - Chrome
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 6.5 inch Touch Screen
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Map Reading Lights - LED
- Manual Sunblinds - Rear Side Windows
- Overhead Console/s
- Park Assist
- Power Child Locks
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Power Latching Tailgate with Window
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Assist
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Sensor Based Side Protection
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Solar Control Glass
- Sliding Door/s Power Latching
- Sliding Doors Windows Opening
- Sound System with 4 Speakers
- Sliding Door - Left Hand Side
- Sliding Door - Right Hand Side
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Traction Control System
- TFT Display
- Tailgate Manual Lift
- Upholstery - Black
- USB Input Socket
- Wheel Finish - Silver
Optional Extras
- Additional Battery - Cut-off Relay & Monitoring - $690
- Adaptive Cruise Control - $690
- Alarm System/Tow Away Protection/Int Surveillance - $650
- Armrests - Front Seats - $510
- Control Module - $680
- Digital Cockpit - $900
- Discover Media Audio & Sat Nav System - $1,600
- Fog Lights - Front with Cornering Function - $710
- Heated Front Seats - $720
- Lane Assist - $1,290
- Leather Accented Upholstery - $520
- LED Headlights - $1,990
- Metallic Paint - $1,720
- Park Assist with Side Protection - $400
- Parking Heater - $3,890
- Pearl Effect Paint - $1,720
- Power Sliding Doors - Left & Right - $1,580
- Power Tailgate - $890
- Rear Privacy Glass - $890
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $290
Current Volkswagen Caravelle pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Trendline Tdi340 Lwb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$69,290
