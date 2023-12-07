WhichCar
2021 Volkswagen Golf 110Tsi Life Mark 8 My22.5 1.4L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2021 Volkswagen Golf 110Tsi Life Mark 8 My22.5 1.4L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2021 Volkswagen Golf 110Tsi Life. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1533 mm
Tracking Rear 1503 mm
Ground Clearance 134 mm
Wheelbase 2636 mm
Height 1456 mm
Length 4284 mm
Width 1789 mm
Kerb Weight 1304 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 660 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 132 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 113 g/km
CO2 Urban 163 g/km
CO2 Combined 132 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 250 Nm
Makimum Power 110 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R17
Rear Tyre 225/45 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx17
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Independent, Lower A-Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension 4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
VIN Number Wvwzzzcdz#*123456
Vehicle Segment Small Up To 40K
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Volkswagen Golf pricing and specs

Gti 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD $54,100
110Tsi Life 5D Hatchback 1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $37,800
110Tsi R-Line 5D Hatchback 1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $40,800
R 4Motion 20 Years 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD $74,800
R 4Motion 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD $68,100