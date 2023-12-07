Specifications for the 2021 Volkswagen Golf 110Tsi R-Line. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Volkswagen Golf 110Tsi R-Line Mark 8 My22 1.4L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1533 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1503 mm
|Ground Clearance
|134 mm
|Wheelbase
|2636 mm
|Height
|1456 mm
|Length
|4284 mm
|Width
|1789 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1304 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|660 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|132 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|113 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|163 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|132 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Independent, Lower A-Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzzcdz#*123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small Up To 40K
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 272mm Rear Brakes
- 288mm Front Brakes
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Automatic Air Recirculation
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- App-connect Interface
- Air Cleaning Function
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Aero Wipers - Front
- Acoustic Feedback - Lights & Vision Control Panel
- Ambient Interior LED Lighting Package
- Air Quality Sensor
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- Bag Hooks
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Centre Console Box With Sliding Armrest
- Centre Console Storage
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Colour Digital Instrument Display
- Cargo Cover - Removable
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Chrome Highlight - Interior
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Upholstery
- Cyclist Monitoring Function
- Crumple Zone Front & Rear
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driving Assistant
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Digital Cockpit Pro
- Driver Mode Selection
- Driver One Touch Lock/Unlock
- Discover Pro Audio & Sat Nav System
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Distance Warning Display
- Emergency Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- ECO Mode
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Electromechanical Power Steering
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electronic Stability Program
- Exit Warnings System
- Front Centre Armrest - Adjustable
- Front Centre Console Armrest Storage Box 12V plug
- Fully Galvanised Body
- Front Footwell Lights - LED
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Fuel Filler Flap Lock/Unlock by Remote
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear - Contrast Stitching
- Front Assist
- Front Spoiler
- Gesture Control
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Gloss Paint
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headrests - Adjustable Rear Seats
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Headrests Integrated - Front Seats
- Heat Insulating Tinted Glass
- Humidity Sensor
- Hill Start Assist
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Inlays Special
- Engine Immobiliser
- Individual Mode
- Innovision Cockpit
- IQ Drive
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Keyless Access
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Lane Assist
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- LED Headlights
- LED Number Plate Light
- Load Hooks
- Low Light Sensor
- Load Through Hatch
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Low Speed Emergency Braking
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Manoeuvre Braking - Front & Rear
- Multi Collision Brake
- Mirror Courtesy Lighting
- Multi-function Sports Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 10 inch Touch Screen
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Media Proximity Sensor
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Map Reading Lights - LED
- Navigation System
- Optical Parking System
- Occupant Protective system
- One Touch Directional Indicators
- Oncoming Vehicle Braking when Turning
- Park Assist
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Monitoring Function
- Performance Headlights - LED
- Programmable Locking Functions
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators - LED
- Push Open Fuel Lid
- Parking Sensor Dash Display
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows with Roll-back Function
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Armrest & Load Through & Cup Holder
- Rear Climate Control - Touch Control Panel
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Diffuser - Black
- Rigid Safety Cell
- Rear Lights - LED
- R-Line Front Bumper
- R-Line Rear Bumper
- Remote Operated Power Windows - Programmable
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Assist
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Storage Compartment Front Centre Armrest
- Storage Compartment - Luggage Compartment Sides
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Side Impact Protection
- Surround Lighting with Welcome Light
- Sports Mode
- Storage Net - Front Passenger Footwell
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sports Seats - Front
- Sound System with 7 Speakers
- Sports Steering Wheel Leather - Flat-bottomed
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tyre Pressure Indicator
- Travel Assist
- Tinted Rear Lights
- Touch Slider Temperature Controls
- Tinted Windows - Rear
- Upholstery - Black
- USB Input Socket
- Variable Luggage Compartment Floor Level
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wireless Android Auto
- Wireless Device Charger
- Extended Electronic Diff Lock
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $600
- Metallic Paint Premium - $900
- Pearl Effect Paint - $600
- Premium Paint - $300
- Sound & Vision Package - $1,500
- Solid Paint
- Panoramic Sunroof - Glass - $1,800
Current Volkswagen Golf pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Gti 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$54,100
|110Tsi Life 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$37,800
|110Tsi R-Line 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$40,800
|R 4Motion 20 Years 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$74,800
|R 4Motion 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$68,100
|Gti 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$56,090
|110Tsi Life 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$39,190
|110Tsi R-Line 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$42,290
|R 4Motion 20 Years 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$77,490
|R 4Motion 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$70,590