WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Multivan
  4. Tdi340 Lwb Com/Lne Prm 4Motion

2021 Volkswagen Multivan Tdi340 Lwb Com/Lne Prm 4Motion T6.1 My22 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2021 Volkswagen Multivan Tdi340 Lwb Com/Lne Prm 4Motion T6.1 My22 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 7
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Specifications for the 2021 Volkswagen Multivan Tdi340 Lwb Com/Lne Prm 4Motion. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Volkswagen Multivan News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1624 mm
Tracking Rear 1630 mm
Ground Clearance 222 mm
Wheelbase 3400 mm
Height 1990 mm
Length 5304 mm
Width 1904 mm
Kerb Weight 1869 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3080 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 658 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 200 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 7.6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 185 g/km
CO2 Urban 229 g/km
CO2 Combined 200 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Diesel Dir Inj
Power RPM 3500
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 340 Nm
Makimum Power 110 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/65 R17C
Rear Tyre 215/65 R17C
Front Rim Size 7Jx17
Rear Rim Size 7Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Semi-Trailing Independent Rear Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Front Floor
VIN Number Wv1Zzz7Hz@*123456
Vehicle Segment People Movers Up To 60K
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Volkswagen Multivan pricing and specs

Com/Lne Pre Tdi340 Swb 4Motion 4D Wagon 2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD $75,290
Comfortline Premium Tdi340 Lwb 4D Wagon 2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD $75,290
Comfortline Exec Tdi450 Lwb 4D Wagon 2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD $98,690
Comfortline Premium Tdi340 Swb 4D Wagon 2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD $72,290
Com/Lne Prm Tdi340 4Motion Lwb 4D Wagon 2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD $78,290