2021 Volkswagen Passat 140Tsi Business 3C My20 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2021 Volkswagen Passat 140Tsi Business 3C My20 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2021 Volkswagen Passat 140Tsi Business. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1578 mm
Tracking Rear 1562 mm
Ground Clearance 144 mm
Wheelbase 2791 mm
Height 1477 mm
Length 4773 mm
Width 1832 mm
Kerb Weight 1567 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
CO2 Emissions 153 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 128 g/km
CO2 Urban 195 g/km
CO2 Combined 153 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 4200
Torque RPM 1450
Maxiumum Torque 320 Nm
Makimum Power 140 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/45 R18
Rear Tyre 235/45 R18
Front Rim Size 8Jx18
Rear Rim Size 8Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension 4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Wvwzzz3Cz#*123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

