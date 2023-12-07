WhichCar
2021 Volkswagen Passat Alltrack 162Tsi Premium 3C My22.5 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2021 Volkswagen Passat Alltrack 162Tsi Premium 3C My22.5 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2021 Volkswagen Passat Alltrack 162Tsi Premium. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1580 mm
Tracking Rear 1563 mm
Ground Clearance 173 mm
Wheelbase 2790 mm
Height 1530 mm
Length 4780 mm
Width 1832 mm
Kerb Weight 1681 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 186 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.1 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 160 g/km
CO2 Urban 231 g/km
CO2 Combined 186 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 4500
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 162 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R19
Rear Tyre 245/40 R19
Front Rim Size 8Jx19
Rear Rim Size 8Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension 4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Wvwzzz3Cz#*123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Volkswagen Passat pricing and specs

